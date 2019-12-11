A New Year's Day traditional "First Day Hike" is set to kick off 2020 with a healthy trek starting at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The easy 6-mile round trek will start on the River Trail between the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, 5200 Nature Center Road, and the Anticline Pond at Lake Pueblo. The family-oriented event will allow hikers an up-close view of live birds of prey at the discovery center, plus there will be nature stations, refreshments, gift giveaways, a story walk and a scavenger hunt.

"Hikers are encouraged to bring water and snacks, dress in layers and be prepared for snow or ice on the trail with traction or trekking poles," said Bill Vogrin, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson.

Lake Pueblo State Park staff are partnering with the nature center staff to offer the free event. All vehicles in the state park must display a valid parks pass.

Passes cost $8 for the day or $80 for the year. The event will wrap up at 3 p.m.

For details, call 719-561-9320.

