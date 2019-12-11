Chieftain wrongly in sync

with metro district

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, the Chieftain is singing from the same elitist/big brother knows best/condescending/patronizing song sheet as the Pueblo West Metro District. More constructive than the “we need more money” mindset/mantra and trivializing and ridiculing big government/big budget critics, a dispassionate/objective assessment of PWMD’s credibility problem and the underlying issues which drive Pueblo West’s budget and fiscal issues would be far more helpful.

Maybe the problem isn’t that Pueblo West’s sales tax rate is too low, but rather that Pueblo’s is too high.

Why should Pueblo West residents have to comply with The Chieftain's definition of what constitutes “rural?" Why should we have to move?

Pueblo West residents deliberately choose not to live in a city. Sadly, the PWMD just doesn’t want to hear it. If we wanted to live in a city with all the mayors and assistants and bureaucrats, and governmental overhead, and high sales tax, we would have chosen to live in Pueblo or Colorado Springs.

Instead of seeing the rejection of their tax increase de jour as the taxpayers being cheap or uninformed, why can’t/won’t PWMD recognize that taxpayers are saying look at your overhead, staffing and workload first?

How much has your workload increased in the last 10 years compared to your client base? If positions remain unfilled, what work has not been done and what is the consequence of it not being done? How many new management positions have been created and filled while worker bee positions remain vacant?

The mirror awaits all of you.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

Chieftain scolds Pueblo West

citizens on tax issue

The Chieftain editorial board scolded Pueblo West citizens for repeatedly fending off the assault on our wallets by the Pueblo West Metro Board.

They cite a recent study sanctioned by the metro board as reason for their unabashed slap in the face of conservative minded voters of the metro district.

The Chieftain advocates those who moved to Pueblo West for a more rural, laid-back, lower tax environment, should now roll over and acquiesce because population numbers mandate it, that or find another place to live.

They further intimate that because home prices are higher on average than the city, we are a stingy, self-centered bunch who can afford to give whatever the government demands. I say we are conservative minded individuals who believe in limited government.

Pueblo West voters have approved narrowly focused projects that have clear sources of funding without taxing ourselves in perpetuity. The metro board doesn’t seem able to grasp that concept. Instead, they annually repackage the quest for a sales tax by “dedicating” the money for whatever cause they think will generate the most sympathy and a majority of votes.

About 32,000 of the 52,000 non-Pueblo city residents of Pueblo County live in Pueblo West. Perhaps a better solution would be for the metro district to abandon the developer preferred Intergovernmental Agreement with Pueblo County and demand a more equitable split of county tax revenues.

It’s no surprise to me that the latest vote count favors the conservative position versus the Chieftain’s ever bigger government preference.

James Richardson, Pueblo West

Like it as

it is

I agree with the letters sent in to you over the past couple weeks as to becoming a city. Mr. Clemens has hit the nail on the head. I agree with him 100%. How many times have the voters said "no" to becoming a city? More than once and I am one of them.

We moved down here as we were tired of the city life and liked being able to breath and move without bumping into a neighbor. Don't get me wrong I like having neighbors, but when I sneeze I don't need to have my neighbor say, "Bless you," from their porch. Some say we are not rural, but I feel we are and I'm one wanting to keep it that way.

Also, with the old metro building, why can't it be repaired? They can do wonders now a days in fixing building and I am sure at a more reasonable cost. They bring in consultants and have to pay them to tell us what we want ... not! They don't come for free either. Didn't the owner of a building they were looking at tell them it was not for sale?

We live on a budget and would like to be able to keep doing that. We don't always get a yearly raise and we don't have pensions coming in to help out. We would like to see more money put into strip-sealing some more roads than calling in consultants to tell us what we want. That would be money better spent.

When are those in charge — city, county,state or what ever— going to realize that they are there for the people and start doing for us and for what we want and not their way and wanting to tax us to death. They can put something out there, but if the people vote it down listen to us. We would like to keep some of our hard earned money and live where we want too.

Jennie Hess, Pueblo West