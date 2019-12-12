For Jonathan Bell and his brothers and sisters in blue, the life-changing events that unfolded April 9 underscored the dangers of the job and affirmed the bravery and camaraderie of those who do it.

At 11:30 p.m., Bell responded to Acero Street, where he contacted a male suspect believed to have multiple warrants. When the suspect fled on foot behind a nearby residence, Bell and officer Julee Burns followed in pursuit.

When Bell turned a corner behind the residence, the suspect was lying in wait. Opening fire, he struck Bell several times in both legs, immobilizing the officer.

During the exchange, both Bell and Burns fired at the assailant.

In excruciating pain, Bell was bleeding profusely from both legs when officers Joseph Cordona and Alan Wilson arrived on scene. Both applied tourniquets to Bell's thighs — in an action credited with saving the wounded officer's life — before helping to carry him to a waiting ambulance.

On Thursday, Bell was awarded a Medal of Honor and Purple Heart at the Pueblo Police Department Awards Luncheon, sponsored by Ent and hosted by Pueblo Community College inside the Fortino Ballroom.

For their quick actions in rendering aid, Wilson and Cordona received Lifesaving Awards.

For bravery, and her role in the neutralization of the assailant, Burns earned a Medal of Valor, with emergency services dispatcher Kasey Helger bestowed with a Department Commendation for supportive communication efforts throughout the episode.

For the ninth year, Chief of Police Troy Davenport and his department honored an esteemed group of personnel, uniformed and civilian, for going above and beyond in the fulfillment of their oath to protect and serve, and for inspired efforts in the name of community policing.

"I am very fortunate to lead the Pueblo Police Department," Davenport said. "I think we really have a lot of momentum. We have a crime rate that's going down, and it's the hard work of the men and women you're going to be hearing about that makes that possible.

"I think they have bought into the idea that law enforcement is two-pronged: one is certainly enforcement, which we do and always have those tools. The other is relationships that we have with the community, and you will hear about many of those things that establish those relationships."

Having sustained a serious knee injury after being struck by fleeing suspect vehicle, officer Dennis Bogard joined Bell as a Purple Heart award recipient.

Along with Burns, officers Seth Jensen and Mario Diaz were presented Medals of Valor for neutralizing a handgun-brandishing suspect who refused to comply with the officers' demands to drop the weapon.

Collectively, officers Jensen, Shelby Claussen and Christopher Prado received Distinguished Service Awards for coming to the assistance of a fellow officer engaged in a struggle with bar-fight suspects outside The Favorite Tavern.

During this encounter, one of the suspects attempted to gain access to the officer's primary and backup weapons, leading to a potentially deadly force situation. This was averted, however, through the efforts of Jensen, Claussen and Prado.

For thwarting suicide attempts, officers Joshua Landers and Justin Preedy, and officer Gregory Golden, received Lifesaving Awards.

While Golden rescued a man intent on jumping off the Fourth Street bridge, Landers and Preedy pulled an unresponsive man out of his carbon monoxide-filled vehicle.

Officer Alan Wilson merited a second Lifesaving Award for the timely application of seals to the chest of a stabbing victim.

An emergency services dispatcher, three detectives, and eight officers were awarded Department Commendations.

Dispatcher Kimberly Jeffries and her husband, Detective Chad Jeffries, were lauded for their ongoing support of officers, and their families, following violent and life-changing episodes. Claussen, together with officer Keegan Verdugo, were recognized for successful efforts in improving a crime-ridden neighborhood.

As volunteers with a peer support team, officers Andrew Stetler and Carly Gustin bolster colleagues and their families following officer-involved shootings.

Following the death of a 2-year-old, officer Bryan Gonzales donated toward the child's funeral expenses, purchased two floral arrangements, and secured a facility for a family gathering.

Collectively, officers Edward Pfeifer, Ryan Massman and David Mattarocci were honored for compassion shown to a wheelchair-bound woman during her time of need. Not only did the officers cook a meal for the woman, Mattarocci later purchased a birthday cake in hopes of raising the woman's spirit following the death of her son.

Detective Brian Roman received the award for his diligence and persistence in complex, ongoing investigations, with Detective Michael Simonich honored for his efforts as a DEA task force officer.

Chief's Awards of Merit went to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kurt Bohn for his role in attacking violent crime in Southern Colorado; Capt. Jeffrey Bodmer, for leadership in special investigations and SWAT; and officer Brandon Beauvais, the driving force behind the fundraising Ice Cup.

For efforts in reducing the theft of automobiles and improving the recovery rate, Detectives Brandon Colbert, Mathieu Cantin, Walter Pope, Gerald LeRay and Bennie Villanueva, and officers Jonathan Vicars, Bryan Gonzales and Seth Jensen, received the award, with Detective Vincent Petkosek honored for securing, at no cost to the department, 20 fingerprint readers.

Additionally, six Puebloans received Citizens Award of Appreciation for their efforts in assisting officers and fellow citizens in need or distress: Michael Berumen, Ryan Antonioni, Andrea Gonzales, Ann McMenamin and, representing American Furniture Warehouse, Jessica Rose and Robert Fiorini.

Together with Sgt. Steve Jesik, who received a Department Commendation for his role, Rose and Fiorini were instrumental in securing much needed furniture and other household items for a large family found living in squalor.

