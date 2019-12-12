In addition to the La Junta Holiday Shootout, all of the other high school sports teams in the Arkansas Valley will be in action this week.

Arkansas Valley girls swimming

The Arkansas Valley Swim Team will be at Fountain Valley today for a tri-meet also involving Salida. The first event will begin at 5 p.m.

The Lady Tigers will have their first home meet on Tuesday as they will host Pueblo Centennial beginning at 5 p.m.

La Junta wrestling

The La Junta wrestling team will host a dual meet with Pueblo County today at 6 p.m. The meet was originally scheduled to take place in Pueblo, but was moved to La Junta because of a conflict at Pueblo County's gym.

The Tigers will be in Pueblo on Saturday for the Pueblo East Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. They then will travel to Fowler on Tuesday for a dual meet beginning at 6 p.m.

Swink wrestling

The Swink wrestling team will be in Limon on Saturday for the Limon Invitational, which will begin at 9 a.m.

The Lions will host a dual meet against Rye on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.

Cheraw basketball

The Cheraw High School basketball teams will be in Flagler for the Flagler/Hi-Plains Invitational this weekend.

The Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will play Miami-Yoder in their first game on Friday with the girls playing at 4 p.m. and the boys at 5:30 p.m.

Cheraw will face either Flagler/Hi-Plains or Elbert on Saturday. The girls will play at either 2 or 5 p.m., and the boys game will begin at either 3:30 or 6:30 p.m.

Rocky Ford basketball

The Rocky Ford basketball teams will host a pair of games this weekend,

The Lady Meloneers will play Florence on Friday and Holly on Saturday, while the Meloneers will play Canon City on Friday and Holly on Saturday.

The first game on Friday begins at 4 p.m., and the first contest on Saturday starts at 2 p.m.

Rocky Ford wrestling

The Rocky Ford wrestling team will host a dual meet with Pueblo Centennial on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. The Meloneers will then compete at the Pueblo East Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Fowler wrestling

The Fowler wrestling team will host a dual meet with Trinidad Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. The Grizzlies will participate in the Rob Mickel Invitational in Salida on Saturday at 9 a.n., and they will host La Junta Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.

Manzanola basketball

The Manzanola basketball teams will be in Las Animas for the Breaking Blue Tournament this weekend.

On Friday, the Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will play South Baca. The girls play at 3 p.m. and the boys at 4:30 p.m. Manzy will play either Las Animas or La Veta on Saturday with the girls playing at either 1 or 4 p.m. and the boys at either 2:30 or 5:30 p.m.

Las Animas basketball

Las Animas High School will host the Breaking Blue Tournament this weekend.

The Trojans and Lady Trojans will play La Veta in their first game on Friday. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Las Animas will play either Manzanola or South Baca on Saturday. The girls will play at either 1 or 4 p.m. and the boys will play at either 2:30 or 5:30 p.m.

Las Animas wrestling

The Las Animas wrestling team will be at the Rob Mickel Invitational in Salida on Saturday.

McClave basketball

The McClave basketball teams will be at the Border Wars in Syracuse, Kan., this week.

The Cardinals and Lady Cardinals opened the tournament Tuesday against Elkhart (Kan.). They will play Stanton County (Kan.) on Friday with the girls playing at 1:30 p.m. and the boys at 3 p.m. On Saturday, they will play Greeley County (Kan.) with the girls game beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m.

County Line wrestling

The County Line Rivals wrestling team will be at the Limon Invitational on Saturday.

Crowley County basketball

The Crowley County basketball teams will have two road games this week.

On Friday, the Chargers and Lady Chargers will be in Walsenburg to face John Mall with the first game beginning at 4 p.m. On Saturday, they will travel to Florence with basketball action beginning at 2 p.m.

Crowley County wrestling

The Crowley County wrestling team will be at the Limon Invitational on Saturday.

Kim/Branson basketball

The Kim/Branson co-op basketball teams will have two games this week.

On Friday, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will be in Blanca to take on Sierra Grande with the first game starting at 4 p.m. On Saturday, they will host Primero with the first game tipping off at 2 p.m.

