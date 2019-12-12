The Women’s Vote Centennial commemoration of the 19th Amendment traveling exhibit will be at the Trinidad History Museum until Friday.

Then it moves to El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo from Dec. 16 until Jan. 3. The exhibit includes an original ballot box from the 1893 Colorado elections and a reproduction ballot from the 1893 Colorado elections.



Colorado was the first state to outlaw, via state referendum, denying citizens the right to vote based on their sex. Wyoming gets the honor of being first by including the women’s right to vote in their constitution, ratified a few years earlier.



In a telephone interview with Jillian Anderson, director of the Center for Colorado Women’s History, The Tribune-Democrat learned that Colorado was a focal point for the national campaign of Susan B. Anthony and Carrie Chatman Catt in 1893. Catt’s first stop was Rocky Ford, where she spoke at the Watermelon Day, which was covered by the Rocky Ford Enterprise, the local paper at the time.



“A lot was going on at the time,” said Anderson. “There was a silver crash when the government withdrew from the support of silver. The most popular party in the area was the Populist Party, which supported the vote for women.”

Trinidad itself voted against the state referendum, but the rest of the state overrode that vote. Otero and Bent counties passed the referendum.



The 1893 ballot, which is in the exhibit, shows the parties represented: “People’s Party Ticket,” “Pitkin County Citizens’ Silver Ticket,’ and “Democratic Ticket.” The Democratic mascot at the time was a rooster, not a donkey. Anderson thinks the Populist Party was probably the “People’s Party Ticket.”



“It is important to remember the vote that passed the referendum included only male voters,” said Anderson. “The populist party, which was pro-suffrage, was popular with farmers.”



She continued, “The passage of the 19th amendment failed three times before it was ratified by a sufficient number of states in 1919 and by Congress in 1920. In 1877, it failed in every Colorado county but Boulder. In 1893, Bent County voted 72 percent yes and Otero County 62 percent yes. Arapahoe County, which included Denver to the state line, voted 53 percent yes.”



Anderson is interested in organizing commemoration programs for August 2020, the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment. If you or your organization is interested, contact Grace Markley at grace@philosophycommunication.com or 720.421.9633 (mobile).

