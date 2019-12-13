This week, the Las Animas Trojans kicked off their basketball season at the Mountain Top Tournament hosted by Centauri — just west of Alamosa.

Their competition included Montezuma-Cortez, Sargent and Olathe.

On Thursday, the Trojans left school and headed west for a match-up against Montezuma-Cortez.

The Trojans played like they had spent a lot of time stagnant on a bus on Thursday as they posted only 31 points to the Panthers’ 75. In the loss, the Trojans gained much-needed first-game experience and coaches were able to work their own jitters out as well. The weekend would improve for the Trojans.

Against the Panthers, the Trojans were led by senior Nick Chavez with 10 points and freshman Brandon Gallegos who added 8 of his own. Chavez also dominated the boards for the Trojans, pulling down 9 rebounds.

After a good night’s rest, the Trojans took the court on Friday against Sargent. This game was much different as the Trojans came out fast and put up 13 points to the Panthers’ 4 in the first quarter, but Sargent battled back in the second and third to take a 27-22 lead and held the Trojans to a mere 3 points in the third quarter. The Trojans tried to fight back and came within three in the fourth quarter, but that would be it. The Trojans fell in their second straight game, 42-39.

Chavez, Justin Miller and Markus Vigil all scored in double digits for the Trojans with 13, 10, and 10 respectively, and Cutter Nichols ripped down 11 boards in the Trojans’ campaign.

Finally, on Saturday, the Trojans gave their fans and Coach Jaxon Meardon the first win of the season against Olathe. The Trojans eked out a 40-36 win over the Olathe Pirates.

Miller led the squad with 11 points and Nickols led the team with 17 rebounds. Nichols was 1 point away from a double-double.

Miller and Vigil were named All-Tourney for the Trojans.

This week, the Trojans host the second annual “Breaking Blue” Tournament in the Trojan Gymnasium. Schedules will be posted on the school’s website and the District Facebook page. The two-day tourney will begin Friday and the championship games will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday.