When Caitlin Johnston was just over 3 years old, she received her first nutcracker as a Christmas gift.

It sparked a fascination for her. Now, years later and 18 years old, Johnston has collected a total of 225 nutcrackers.

Every Christmas season, the nutcrackers adorn her house near East High School where she goes to school. She puts them up every year, arranging smaller ones to go on top of cabinets where there isn't much space and placing similar looking larger ones next to each other in the living room and in the stairwell wall that goes to the basement.

When the nutcrackers are ready to go back into storage following the holidays, Johnston takes an annual picture with them all organized into one place to show off any new ones she received that year and to demonstrate just how many she has.

"I originally got my first nutcracker when I was 3½ years old, so I just was really fascinated with them," Johnston said. "The obsession kind of just started from there."

As those in Johnston's life started seeing how much she liked nutcrackers and that she was collecting them, they started giving them to her as gifts.

"I just progressively got more and more nutcrackers. Most of them have been given as gifts. But when I do see one, I like I will buy it for myself because I like them," Johnston said.

Johnston and her family keep a detailed list of the date she got each of her nutcrackers that is accompanied by information such as who gave it to her and what type of nutcracker it is.

She has large nutcrackers, small ones, and ornaments. Her collection boasts traditional nutcrackers, nutcrackers with themes from every holiday, and nutcrackers from specific occupations.

Johnston isn't quite sure exactly what sparked her fascination with nutcrackers, just that she has enjoyed collecting them her entire life.

"In kindergarten, I went to the nutcracker ballet and just seeing the story behind behind it is really awesome," Johnston said. "I just enjoy how they all have different personalities and characterizations and things like that. I just started collecting them and I've enjoyed them ever since."

Of all the nutcrackers Johnston has amassed, she does have a couple of favorites.

The first one she ever received at Christmas is one, and a nutcracker named Jewels is the other. Johnston purchased Jewels herself and the nutcracker was in some disrepair so she had to fix it up a bit. Jewels used to be able to talk, but aging has removed that function from the nutcracker.

Johnston said she will keep collecting nutcrackers, but she doesn't have any goal in mind for how many she wants to collect.

"It just depends on the ones I find and the ones I enjoy looking at and finding," she said. "It's slowed down now that I've gotten a bit older, but I think as I continue on in life and when I move out I'm sure I'll take them all with me and decorate my house and stuff like that."

