The Most Rev. Stephen Berg said his hurt is indescribable, knowing that children have been sexually abused by priests in the Pueblo Diocese and throughout the Catholic Church nationwide.

Berg, who grew up in a strong Catholic family and attended Catholic schools, said he wasn’t exposed to anything like this growing up.

“As I became a priest, I was 49 years old. Soon after is really when this stuff started to hit with the Dallas Charter. I was in Fort Worth (Texas), and dealing with these situations has basically been an intrinsic part of my life,” Berg said, thumbing through a notebook containing the Pueblo Diocese’s policies and procedures in dealing with reported abuse.

The diocese has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, removing any priest or minister for any act of sexual misconduct with a minor. And the diocese immediately reports any suspected child abuse to law enforcement and cooperates fully in any investigation.

Since 2002, the church has been designated as mandated reporters. A mandated reporter is a person who, because of his or her profession, is legally required to report any suspicion of child abuse or neglect to the relevant authorities.

Berg says that any reasonable suspicion of sexual misconduct of any kind and any abuse to a child — including physical abuse — is to be immediately reported to the vicar for clergy, the vicar general, the director of human resources and the bishop himself.

“They need to do this as soon as they spot it. It doesn’t need to be verified by somebody else. It’s something that can be an intuition that something is going on,” Berg said.

Policy states that there is to be no retaliation of any kind for reporting abuse.

“They can do this without prejudice to their job or without prejudice to their relationships,” Berg said.

Berg said that if someone can’t reach an official in the diocese, that person should call law enforcement immediately.

“Law enforcement can make the assessment because, ultimately, law enforcement has to be on hand,” Berg said.

Berg said he, the vicar general and other church officials would assess the danger of the situation and decide what needs to be done. If an investigation is warranted, then the person who has been accused — which can include priests, deacons, or anyone who is involved in parish leadership and volunteers — is put on administrative leave.

“In most cases, the person accused would be interviewed first — and the interview would be with the vicar general, plus the human resources person or another qualified professional would be on hand,” Berg said.

Berg said victims immediately are offered professional counseling.

During administrative leave, a fact-finding group is called together, which may include members of the diocese’s conduct review board or people in the parish.

The diocesan conduct review board is composed of lay people from professional and personal backgrounds in the area of detecting sexual abuse of minors.

Berg said the board monitors all allegations of reported abuse to ensure the diocese is doing what it says it is doing. The board is composed of a judge, a law enforcement officer, a doctor, a probations officer, a mental health professional and a victim survivor.

The bishop is at every meeting as well.

“What’s really important in this investigation is that we do not interfere with law enforcement. We do this in cooperation with law enforcement,” Berg said.

“If law enforcement is running their own investigation, they have the power to go in without us causing any problems for them. They are the professionals.”

In October, 44 Catholic priests were named in the Colorado Special Master’s Report on child sexual abuse who are accused of sexually abusing at least 166 children in Colorado since 1950. The report was initiated by the Colorado Attorney General’s office, in cooperation with the Catholic dioceses in Colorado, including the Pueblo Diocese. The special master who oversaw the report was former U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer, well-known in Pueblo law enforcement circles for his work with the Safe Streets program, which focuses on the arrest of Pueblo's most notorious criminals.

Troyer's report listed 23 cases involving Pueblo priests. It was indicated in the report that calls were sometimes not made to law enforcement officers.

The findings of the independent investigation show the state’s three Catholic dioceses spent decades attempting to cover up the abuse, Colorado Public Radio reported.

The Catholic church’s mishandling of priests and other religious leaders has been a national and international story for decades.

The local diocese has not had an allegation of child abuse during Berg’s time as bishop.

“The records show that we haven’t had an allegation of child abuse for at least 20 years. The attorney general’s recent report said 30 years,” Berg said. “But, that doesn’t encourage us to relax our vigilance.”

The diocese currently has 101 parishes, missions and schools stretched across its Southern Colorado footprint.

There are about 6,000 volunteers, each of whom go through extensive background checks. Berg said there have been about 17,000 criminal background checks in the diocese since 2005. In that same time span, Berg said there have been 17,000 training sessions with adults on abuse awareness and prevention, and there have been 52,000 training sessions with children in safety and proper awareness reporting.

Prior to coming to Pueblo to serve as bishop, Berg was vicar general in Fort Worth for five years. He also served as chairman of the conduct of safe environment program.

“I received abuse claims, so I have background in this type of situation. As I came in here and met with my conduct review board for the first time, we were immediately on the same page,” Berg said.

“There are no exceptions. Any case of active abuse that we see is a top priority. Everything else shuts down so that we can look at this. That was my pledge to the conduct review board and to the diocese when I arrived.”

Berg says he wants to promote healing.

“I went through the same feelings as everyone else. I share that. The scandals that came out of Pennsylvania and the (Theodore) McCarrick issue.”

The Vatican recently “defrocked” Theodore McCarrick, a former cardinal and the retired archbishop of Washington, D.C. McCarrick was found guilty of a number of crimes, including sexual abuse of minors.

Berg, who has been a bishop for only five years, said he was devastated to hear the news in Pueblo.

“I have tears whenever I see a playground of children that we as a church have put ourselves in this position. We need to become the church that we were when I grew up. It was a safe place for families, kids and priests to grow in the love of Jesus Christ.

“I have been very angry since I started hearing about all of this. It’s part of the cross. Jesus carried the cross for us for sins that he didn’t commit. So it’s part of the cross that has been to us now as the church. It’s certainly not the last word.”

The Pueblo Diocese has created a website for information about abuse policy and resources for healing. The website, www.healing.dioceseofpueblo.org, allows people to file a claim of abuse with the Colorado Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program.

Individuals who have previously notified the Colorado Dioceses of allegations of abuse would be sent IRRP Claim packets, while individuals who have not previously notified the Colorado Dioceses of allegations of abuse would be able to register with the program for an initial eligibility review. Eligible victims may file claims, regardless of when the abuse might have occurred.

The website also has resources on how to report abuse.

The diocese also distributed “Letter to a Suffering Church: A bishop speaks on the sexual abuse,” a small book by Bishop Robert Barron. The book is for Catholics who feel demoralized, angry beyond words and ready to quit. Barron urges brothers and sisters in the Church to stay and fight.

“I say to the people that it is important for them to know what we are doing and to help hold us accountable,” Berg said.

