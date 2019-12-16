Arrests

Paul R. Gumm, 20, of the 2000 block of E Routt Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was being held in jail without bail pending a court appearance.



Earnest L. McKinney, 55, of the 700 block of E 5th Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held in jail without bail pending a court appearance.



Michael C. Pena Jr., 49, of the 1200 block of Eilers Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held in jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.



