With the release of MOA Architects' master plan and facilities assessment for Pueblo School District 60 came the revelation that as much as $750 million is needed to repair and renovate the district's extensive network of schools.

It's a monstrous figure that will only increase with time and inflation.

Originally, the D60 board planned to present to voters a $300 million bond, in hopes of constructing two new larger-capacity high schools and making extensive critical repairs to existing structures recommended in the master plan.

But when public opinion showed minimal support for that high-dollar bond, the D60 board pared the amount down to $218 million, which voters approved on Nov. 5.

That bond, however, falls far short of addressing the whole of the "wish list" presented by MOA Architects.

Compounding this situation is a continual trend of falling enrollment in aged, under-utilized buildings that will only degrade with time.

And with a mere $2 million in capital reserves to address emergency repairs often needed to keep a school operational, the D60 board may be faced with hard decisions regarding those schools not included in the 2019 bond projects.

An example of this occurred in the spring, when Heroes K-8 Academy was closed after the board learned more than $1 million would be needed to overhaul the school's failed electrical system.

And three schools — Roncalli STEM Academy, and Bradford and Carlile elementary schools — are slated for closure in the coming years, or sooner, should high-dollar repairs arise.

"The issues at our buildings that are not receiving any funds are still outstanding, and our enrollment continues to decline," said David Horner, the district's chief financial officer. "For the short term, no other buildings were identified in the master plan for closure, but the master plan is a working document that will be updated over time.

"As our enrollment continues to decline, the extra capacity that develops will need to be addressed over time. The new board will review this and the other facility issues to affirm any decision that will be made."

With millions put into modular electrical systems to keep East and South high schools operational, and with the possibility of additional failures occurring at East and Centennial while new replacement schools are being constructed, Horner said any scenario or crisis will be addressed as it arises.

"The building will be kept safe for students, and any breakdown will be looked at, and a plan will be developed at that time as to what will need to happen," he said. "But that is not a decision that can be made ahead of time: many factors will be looked at when and if an issue happens."



While grateful for voters' approval of the bond, district leadership is well aware that those funds are but a much-needed drop in the bucket, so to speak.



"There are still huge facility needs," Horner said. "As we do now, each issue will be looked at individually. The options will be same as they are now: fix the issue with additional general funds, close part of a building, or close the building and move the students.

"The bond was a major step toward fixing our facility issues but not a cure for all the underlining issues."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia