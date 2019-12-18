Representative Brianna Buentello kicked off her "Whistle Stop Tour tour" through Southeastern Colorado in La Junta on Saturday ahead of Congress's next session. She stopped by the Barista in La Junta at 7:30 a.m. for a public meet-and-greet. Before leaving town for other scheduled meetings Buentello stopped by Arkansas Valley Hospice to present a certificate from the state House of Representatives acknowledging the hospice's services it provides.



The certificate reads:



"In honor of hospice care month, we recognize a group that serves as a voice for family's [SIC] and those in hospice care. Arkansas Valley Hospice is an invaluable ally during this difficult period of life. They work to ensure that each person matters to the last moment of their life, and at their time passes peacefully. The members of the Colorado House of Representatives are proud to recognize and thank Arkansas Valley Hospice Inc. for their years of service to southern Colorado."



Hospice administrator Cassie Elder said, "Bri came in and she wanted to recognize Arkansas Valley Hospice for the work we do in the communities we serve, which are Bent, Otero, Crowley. We do some of Las Animas County, some of Pueblo, some of Kiowa, and some of Lincoln.



"She just wanted to come in and recognize what we do for families, what we do for our patients, the care we give and the service our team does to meet all those at the most vulnerable time of a person's life."



Elder said during her visit Buentello discussed the importance of local control and keeping local funds in their communities.



"She brought up that she wants everything to stay local, so she understands the importance of keeping money in the Valley and not going to other counties or cities and so forth," said Elder.



Elder said that as far as the hospice goes, it doesn't collect tax dollars, so they rely on a dedicated staff and passionate volunteers to provide end of life and palliative services to the families they work with and care for.



"There's a lot of services that Arkansas Valley Hospice serves," Elder said. "We have a companion program. That's not something else that others do. We do respite which is a service. Of course, (we offer) hospice, and then we also have palliative programs, which is for those that are still seeking treatment."



Arkansas Valley Hospice also relies on donations to provide people under its care with temporary medical equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers. Because of donations like those, the community can take advantage of those items being available for short-term use.



Elder added that the hospice takes part in a companion program funded by Otero County that focuses on giving caregivers some relief as well.



"They can sit with the person that the caregiver's taking care of so they can go out and do their own appointments, or go to the grocery store or go to lunch with some friends, and know that their loved one's being cared for while they're out," said Elder. "It just gives them some piece of mind. They get four hours a week. They can use all four hours in one day or spread it out."



Elder said the expanse of services Arkansas Valley Hospice provides often surprises and impresses out-of-state visitors who have family in its care.



The hospice is always looking for more volunteers, said Elder, and not only in the context of direct caregivers. The hospice has space for volunteers in administrative roles and other office roles in addition to caregiver positions. Interested persons can stop by Arkansas Valley Hospice's office at 531 Lewis Avenue, La Junta, Colo., 81050, or call for more information at (719) 384-8827.

Buentello discussed aspects of her platform such as local control and some of her bills, like post-certification for rural sheriffs' deputies, at the Barista on Saturday.



