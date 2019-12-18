The girls championship game of the 32nd Annual La Junta Holiday Shootout was a battle of undefeated and the contest was a close one, at least early in the contest.

Centauri High School started to pull away in the second quarter and it maintained that momentum as the Lady Falcons cruised to a 50-31 win over Del Norte Saturday at Tiger Gym.

Centauri took the early lead on a basket by Brenna McDaniel. Mia Garcia and Ashtyn Haslett both split at the free throw line to give the Lady Falcons a 4-0 advantage.

The Lady Tigers came right back with seven consecutive points. Kaeci Madrid knocked down a jumper for Del Norte's first scoring, and then Kendra Parra drove for a layup and added a free throw to put the Lady Tigers into the lead. Garcia then made two free throws for a 7-4 edge.

Brynli Sowards and Haslett both scored to give the lead back to Centauri, and then McDaniel also scored to give the Lady Falcons a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

McKenna Bagwell drained a 3-point basket to open the second quarter and pushed Centauri's lead to 13-7. Garcia also scored for a 15-7 advantage.

Gabby Jones went one of two from the line to end the Centauri run, but Sowards scored again. Madrid's 3-pointer pulled Del Norte within 17-11, however, Camry Ruybal and Garcia both scored for the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Tigers made three out of four free throws to reduce the deficit to 21-14, but Sowards scored another basket and Courtney Hamilton split at the charity stripe. Parra hit a jumper at the buzzer to bring Del Norte within 24-16 at halftime.

McDaniel began the third quarter with a layup, but Del Norte went on a 7-2 run to close within 28-23 with 3:22 left in the period.

That's as close as the Lady Tigers would come as the Lady Falcons scored the final nine points of the quarter to extend their lead to 37-23.

Centauri's lead stood at 39-25 when it went on an 8-2 run to put the game on ice.

The Lady Falcons had a well-balanced offensive attack and they were led by McDaniel, Garcia and Hamilton all with eight points.

The Lady Tigers had two players score in double figures with Garcia scoring 11 points and Parra 10.

Centauri remained undefeated with six wins and no losses, while Del Norte is 4-1.

Centauri 50, Del Norte 31

Centauri — McDaniel 4 0-0 8, M. Bagwell 1 2-2 5, Robins 1 0-0 2, Sowards 3 0-0 6, Garcia 3 2-5 8, Quinlan 1 0-1 3, Ruybal 1 0-0 2, A. Bagwell 0 0-0 0, Jarvies 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-2 3, Haslett 1 3-5 5, Hamilton 3 2-4 8. Total 19 9-19 50.

3-point goals — Quinlan, M. Bagwell, Johnson.

Del Norte — Ka. Madrid 4 1-2 11, Jones 2 2-4 6, Rosales 0 0-0 0, Parra 3 4-4 10, Valdez 0 0-2 0, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Ke. Madrid 0 0-0 0, Golding 0 0-0 0. Total 12 9-14 31.

3-point goals — Ka. Madrid 2.

Centauri 18 20 15 5 — 50

Del Norte 7 9 7 8 — 31

Fouls — Centauri 17, Del Norte 16.

