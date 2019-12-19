Pueblo West residents now have an easy way to stay in touch with metropolitan district officials thanks to the MyPuebloWest app for cellphones.

“It is a free app you can download on your phone,” said Nina Vetter, district manager for the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. “It is a mechanism to report an issue so we can know about it and get on top of it."

“Residents can use it to report things such as a pothole in the street, junk in a front yard or tall weeds. Staff will investigate the issue and respond back to you.

“People will hear back about the issue,” Vetter explained.

The app also provides links to the district website and Frequently Asked Questions so residents can get help with other questions they have about district business. It also has links to agendas and minutes for board meetings.

To download the app, search for MyPuebloWest in your phone’s app store.

