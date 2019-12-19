I’m not the biggest fan of Christmas.

I don’t particularly enjoy Christmas songs, or movies or the holiday in general.

Sure, there are plenty of great things about the holiday: Time with family; great food and candy (in particular Reese’s trees).

As a movie buff, Christmas doesn’t always lend itself to great films (in my opinion). However, there are a few that I do really enjoy.

The following are my five favorite Christmas movies of all time.

No. 5: “Scrooged"

Bill Murray and Bobcat Goldthwait star in this 1988 retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.”

Murray stars as the scrooge-like TV producer Frank Cross, who is visited by three ghosts of Christmas during the holidays in New York City.

By seeing his past, present and future, Cross discovers the meaning of Christmas and decides to change.

The film is outlandish, fun and delivers an overall great message. Plus, Bill Murray is a must for the holidays.

No. 4: “Die Hard”

Yes, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

What is more Christmas-y than John McClane (Bruce Willis) thwarting Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) on Christmas Eve?

Forget Santa Claus bellowing “Ho Ho Ho.” All I need is McClane’s “Yippee-ki-yay …” you know the rest.

It’s hotly debated whether it is in fact a Christmas movie.

Not only is it indeed a holiday film, but a good one.

No. 3: “The Night Before”

Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie and Joseph Gordon Levitt have a wild Christmas Eve in this 2015 comedy.

Three lifelong friends go out the night before Christmas, embarking on an adventure that includes a kleptomaniac; bad drug trips and a pervy James Franco.

The film includes a great karaoke scene in which the trio perform Run DMC’s classic “Christmas in Hollis;” a hilarious Rogen tirade about being freaked out about having a baby; and an homage to the movie “Big,” when the trio perform Kanye West’s “Runaway” on a giant piano.

The film is funny, but filled with meaning and heart.

No. 2: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Speaking of meaning and heart, the Jimmy Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is one of the best Christmas/holiday films ever

When Gorege Bailey (Stewart) wishes he’d never been born, facing financial strife right during the holidays, an angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) comes to his aid.

Clarence shows Bailey how awful life for the people closest to Bailey would be without him, giving Bailey a sense of hope and purpose.

The 1946 movie is touching, sentimental and heart-warming.

And my favorite Christmas movie of all-time is:

No. 1: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is one of the wildest, funniest and sweetest Christmas films of all time.

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to give his family the perfect Christmas. However, like all things he plans, disaster ensues.

From cutting the neighborhood’s power to light up his overly festive Christmas light display, to a squirrel attacking from the Christmas tree; to telling his boss off for not giving him a Christmas bonus; ‘Christmas Vacation’ is more than memorable.

Luke Lyons is the associate editor for The Pueblo West View. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com. Follow him on Twitter by searching @luke_lyons14.