CANON CITY — An educator who is a familiar face on the Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus has been named the executive dean.

Mark Peacock, who has served as the director of academic services at the Fremont campus since 2017, now is leading the college. During his time in Canon City, Peacock has been involved with the development of successful partnerships with Canon City High School, Florence High School and Cotopaxi Junior-Senior High School.

“We all know Mark to be a thoughtful leader and a huge champion of student success,” said Patty Erjavec, Pueblo Community College president. “I am confident he will excel in this new role for the college.”

Peacock is originally from Morris, Ill. He received his bachelor degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and earned his law degree at Northern Illinois University.

After working in his family’s law firm, he began a career in higher education. He worked 19 years at Milligan College in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he taught undergraduate and graduate courses in business, law and ethics.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps