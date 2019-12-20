A major water main break caused interruption of service and low pressure throughout Pueblo West Dec. 19.

According to Sara Vaas, director of community and neighborhood development, the water main break occurred at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Palmer Lake Drive and Angus Avenue.

“This break caused interruption of service and low pressure throughout the district that affected many of our customers. Crews were able to restore water service within 30 to 40 minutes,” she said.

As a result, customers may have experienced some minor discoloration and air in their plumbing. Water department officials advise residents to flush water through sinks or bathtubs for approximately 15 minutes.

“If that doesn't clear your water up, please call our service office at 719-547-3554 and we will send a service tech to help with the problem,” Vaas said.

