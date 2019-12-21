The La Junta City Council voted to appoint Chandra Ochoa as council member for Ward II at the regular city council meeting on Monday. They also made Elaine McIntyre to Mayor Pro-Tem; McIntyre will serve for one year before the position rotates.

City Manager Rick Klein said, “We are so lucky to have five well-qualified people who want to serve on the City Council. Any of them would do a good job.”



The applicants who submitted a letter of interest to fill the vacancy in Ward 2 were Chandra Ochoa, Mike Engebrecht, Gloria June Shoptese, Trevor Herasingh and Jill Manley.

Ochoa is a lifelong citizen of La Junta with family roots here, has served on many boards within the community and now works for Otero County. Engebrecht has been a fireman and a police officer and now works at Southeast Health. Shoptese has lived here since 2014 has one daughter at Otero Junior College and another in the sixth grade and now works at Ark Valley Home Health Care and is a bus aide for the school district.

Herasingh is a bright young newcomer who does contracting and has made himself invaluable with the Urban Renewal Board, working to build Livewell Park into a downtown gathering place. His daughter recently married and now he and his wife, Chelsea, who works at Otero Junior College, have a granddaughter. Jill Manley has lived in Ward 2 for ten years and has impressed everybody who knows her with her volunteerism and can-do attitude.



Out of this group of applicants, the City Council made its selection by secret ballot, with all five names on a slip of paper, from which the council had to select one. Present were Council Members Eugene Mestas, Jim Goodwin, Elaine McIntyre, Scott Eckhart and Ed Vela by phone. Mayor Jeffri Pruyn also voted. The results were three for Chandra Ochoa, two for Trevor Herasingh and one for Mike Engebrecht.



Councilman Eugene Mestas said, “Thank you for showing an interest.”



Klein said, “We are pleased to have such well-qualified applicants and we thank you for applying. All five were very good applicants. Seats come up often. We want people to participate.”



Pruyn presented her program for selecting a Mayor Pro-Tem. She congratulated Goodwin and Vela for their work in the position and said she would like to rotate the position to different council members, based on seniority, if they are interested in the position. It was offered first to Mestas, who declined.

Next in years of service was McIntyre, who accepted. The position of Mayor Pro Tem is hers for a year, said Pruyn.

“We will rotate it each year, in order of seniority.”

