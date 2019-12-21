Joe Pat Day, 66, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo. Joe pat was born in Dumas, Texas, on April 21, 1953, to Alma and William Day.

Joe Pat loved to tell jokes and go shopping at flea markets and second hand stores to see what treasure he could find. He is survived by brothers, Mike (Mary Lou) Day and Jimmy (Cindy) Day of La Junta. Joe Pat was preceded in death by numerous family members, including his parents, Alma and William Day and brother, Bill Day.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later day. Online Condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com