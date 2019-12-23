The Otero Junior College campus will be closed from Tuesday until Jan. 2 for the holidays. Courses for spring semester will begin on Jan. 13.



New students can call or visit the OJC Learning Commons to learn how to connect with an adviser, complete any placement testing they may need to do, or get connected with financial aid representatives. Returning students are encouraged to schedule a meeting with their academic adviser or Learning Commons staff before registering for Spring Semester.



For more information on OJC’s holiday closure schedule or to schedule an appointment, call 719-384-6946 or email admissions@ojc.edu.