Schools Superintendent Rick Lovato said the new date for the public opening reception for the Primary School is Jan. 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.



The state inspection of the work at the building has not been completed because of the kitchen.

“We have a temporary certification of occupancy,” said Lovato. We’re waiting for a final on the kitchen.”



“School will start on Jan. 7 for La Junta Jr/Sr High School and the Intermediate School,” said Lovato. “The primary and Tiger Trades Academy will start on Jan. 8.”



Both schools with the delayed start will be moving, the primary to the new building and TTA to East School, where primary was located recently. After the move, numerous boxes will have to be unpacked before the students go in.



How does the new school look?

“There’s some touch-up on painting and carpet,” said Lovato, “and there’s been lots of traffic, so there’s cleaning to be done, too, but it looks good.”



