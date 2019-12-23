The associates at Southern Colorado Family Medicine do more than just take care of their patients’ health care needs.

They do what they can to take care of every need, including during the holiday season.

Each Christmas, SCFM organizes an adopt-a-family program. The clinic, as well as departments throughout Centura-St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center and Centura Health, adopt families in need and purchase Christmas gifts for them.



While SCFM does accept all major health insurance, it is considered a “safety net” medical clinic, with more than 70% of its patients coming from the lowest socio-economic population in the Pueblo area.



“The clinic serves a very high-need, low-economy, low-income population,” said Karla Aguero, community health advocate for SCFM. “We’re in a food desert. We do have a high population of Medicaid, Medicare patients.”

Last year, Aguero and her fellow community health advocates adopted a family for Christmas — a young couple with two small children: one a special-needs baby lacking winter clothing and hygiene products.

"The parents needed shoes and socks, gloves and hats," Aguero said. "And the 3-year-old sister needed winter clothes and a coat."



To raise funds for this year's giveaway, and serve even more families, St. Mary-Corwin associates paid for the opportunity to wear jeans and a favorite ugly sweater to work.



With those funds, 23 families — 95 men, women and children — benefited from the program, with more than 200 gifts distributed.



In addition to serving its patients’ medical needs, the clinic screens them for other, everyday needs, such as food, transportation, utilities, clothing and medication, Aguero said.



“We have a high population of patients who are in need of food,” she said. “Sometimes they’ll come into the office and say they haven’t eaten for a day or two. They will say, ‘We don’t have gloves, we don’t have coats, we don’t have hats. We’re sleeping in the street, we’re sleeping in our cars.'

"They are lacking the basic necessities that the rest of us may take for granted, but they’re people who are in our community.”



The clinic offers a food pantry, supplied by staff, that provides for patients in need. Associates also hand out items like winter clothing during the colder months.



“It’s just giving back to the community, knowing that those are the patients that we see on a regular basis,” Aguero said. “We have a lot of our patients that come back every week. Sometimes, some of them are here more than once a week, so we get to know them and their families. We share their stories.

"They’re not just a face. We know what their needs are.”

