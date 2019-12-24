A couple of Pueblo West prairie dog colonies headed for certain death because of impending construction projects have received a pardon, and are digging new dens at the Pueblo Chemical Depot’s sprawling site.

Pueblo Chemical Depot Chief Environmental Manager Chris Pulskamp said Pueblo West’s furry rodents are getting a reprieve in order to help the depot’s drastically reduced population. To date more than 80 healthy black tailed prairie dogs have been trapped on future construction sites near the Safeway on Purcell and near the Walmart on McCulloch.

“We are trying to grow our prairie dog population because they are a keystone species for the ecosystem,” Pulskamp explained.

The prairie dogs are a food source for the swift fox, owls, mountain plover and other prairie dwellers. They also help support prairie vegetation.

“We had 2,000 acres with prairie dogs out here but maybe three or four years ago there was a cycle of sylvatic plague that took the population down to an area of just 200 acres,” Pulskamp explained.

The prairie dog relocation program required a permit from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Rickey Jones, the depot’s natural and cultural resources manager headed the project with the help of a team of Colorado State University-Pueblo students.

The prairie dog wrangles used humane traps to capture and relocate the prairie dogs.

“The students from CSU-Pueblo’s biology program are helping and it is a good partnership. It is a good project for everyone involved and seems to be well-received,” Pulskamp said.

Many passersby have stopped to ask what will happen to the prairie dogs and seem relieved to hear they are not being destroyed, Pulskamp said.

Once prairie dogs are established at the depot property, the college students will continue to study the population and work to develop a vaccine that will help them resist the plague, “so we can try to build the population back up,” Pulskamp explained.

For Pulskamp, helping the prairie dogs is personally rewarding. He is hopeful it is retribution for a past incident.

“I ran over a prairie dog once - it was an unavoidable accident. My wife was not too happy with me - she thinks they are cute,” Pulskamp said.

