The following are the top stories in Pueblo West from the past year:

District gets new administrator

The Pueblo West Metro District’s new District Manager Nina Vetter started work Jan. 2. Vetter had been serving in Colorado Springs as the strategy and performance administrator for the city. As the first permanent female district manager, she has since led the district through some rough patches this year including the loss of the district administration building and the search for a new one, as well as the loss of the fire-safety 1 percent sales tax ballot issue.

Bomb cyclone rips roof off district admin building

The winds from a March 13 “bomb cyclone” weather event ripped the roof off the Pueblo West Metropolitan District Administration Building at 109 E. Industrial Blvd. which led to the condemnation of the structure. The 50-year-old building suffered extensive damage and prompted the district to temporarily move its offices to the San Isabel Electric headquarters at 781 E. Industrial Blvd.

Soccer Haus buys building site

Pueblo West will soon be home to one of the top indoor sports and recreation complexes in the state after the group behind Soccer Haus, an indoor sports complex in Colorado Springs, purchased land April 23 from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District for $87,000. The 65,000 square-foot Pueblo West Haus will be constructed on a 5-acre site north of Walmart near the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Assembly Drive and will provide 35 jobs.

Swallows breaks ground on $20 million school

Swallows Charter Academy became the first charter school to receive a $19.8 million Building Excellent Schools Today grant and broke ground on a new kindergarten through eighth grade building May 6. The new school, designed to house 700 students, will cost $20 million to complete and should open in 2020.

Whole Hemp expands to Pueblo West

A Colorado Springs based CBD manufacturing company, Whole Hemp Company, on May 20 bought land from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District with the idea of expanding its operation and offering more jobs here.

The company purchased the large Andrews foodservice building in February and then spent another $225,000 to purchase the 6.2 acre lot next to the building at 717 E. Industrial with plans to open a CBD extraction center that will employ 150 to 200 workers.

Longtime employee retires

Laurie Cozzetto, community development director for the Pueblo West Metro District, retired Aug. 30 after a 32-year career with the district. Cozzetto was a contract water meter reader and a fire department dispatcher before taking on leadership of the Committee of Architecture in 1993.

Pueblo West celebrates the big 50

Robert P. McCulloch formally founded the Pueblo West Metropolitan District on Sept. 16, 1969, and 50 years later the residents and district officials celebrated the occasion with 50Fest Sept. 11-15.

McCulloch Properties, Inc., spent more than $7.5 million in the first year of Pueblo West’s development for water and sewer lines, flood control and the start of a sewage treatment plant with the idea of building the community into an equine-friendly suburb and recreation haven on the banks of Lake Pueblo. Today the district has more than 30,000 residents yet still maintains its recreational and rural feel.

Pueblo West mourns beloved teacher

On Sept. 17, Taneisha Schumann, a 37-year-old teacher and coach who worked at Pueblo West High school and Cedar Ridge Elementary passed away after a fierce one-year battle with a rare form of lung cancer.

Her fight captivated the community and attracted their support for the teacher that spent her life as an advocate for students with disabilities. More than 2,000 residents packed the Pueblo West High School to participate in her celebration of life.

Teacher wins national honor

A Prairie Winds fifth grade teacher with a passion for math and learning was recognized in October when she received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Kate Pacheck, who has taught at Prairie Winds since 2013, with the exception of a year she spent doing math coaching for other teachers, won a $10,000 prize and an all-expense paid trip to the nation’s capitol to celebrate her accomplishment.

Voters say ’no’ to 1 percent sale tax for fire protection

On Nov. 5 Pueblo West Metro voters declined to pass a 1 percent sales tax to help fund fire protection services. Pueblo West voters cast 5,293 ‘no’ votes to 4,467 ‘yes’ votes, defeating what would have been the district’s first sales tax.

The district had hoped to use funds to build a new Fire Station 2 and increase staffing.

Metro district tabs medical clinic building for new offices

The Pueblo West Metro board on Nov. 12 agreed to a letter of intent to spend $3 million to purchase the Hanson Medical Clinic at 109 E. Burlington for use as the district offices to replace its former office building. Instead of the spending $6 to $8 million to construct a new building, the board decided to go with the less expensive option. Metro District Board President Doug Proal recused himself from the vote because he has family ties to the building’s owners.

Pueblo West named Nicest Place in Colorado

On Nov. 30 Pueblo West was named the Nicest Place in Colorado by Reader’s Digest magazine after the Pueblo West Women’s League entered the Nicest Places in America contest. This year the popular magazine received more than 1,000 nominations.

Illegal grow busts eliminate $500,000 worth of black market marijuana

Pueblo County Sheriff officials confiscated $553,000 worth of street value marijuana during busts at nine different Pueblo West homes where illegal grows were located in 2019.

The busts ran between May 23 and Nov. 19 and resulted in the confiscation of 439 plants and 56 pounds of dried marijuana. A total of 11 suspects were arrested during the busts, according to Pueblo County Sheriff spokeswoman Gayle Perez.

Aquatic Center money approved

On Dec. 10 the Pueblo West Metro District board unanimously approved dedicating $430,000 in funds toward a new aquatic center after Pueblo County’s voter-approved a $1 million aquatic center project. The funds came from the marijuana excise tax fund and the Conservation Trust Fund.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps