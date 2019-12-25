Every kid that picks up a basketball and shoots hoops in the driveway dreams of hitting a game winning jumper, counting down from five out loud before making a buzzer sound while hoisting up a shot.

That dream is not often a reality for most who play in high school.

But for Pueblo West Senior Jimmy Wardle it was a reality last Friday when the guard hit a game-winning 3-pointer to topple Class 4A No. 2-ranked Harrison 65-62 in Colorado Springs.

“It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” Wardle said of his buzzer beater. “I’m not going to lie, it was nothing but net. When I turned to the bench, they ran at me. It was honestly a great feeling.”

Wardle is the Cyclones second-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.3 points per game. Last season he averaged 5 points per contest.

The senior said he spent hours on the court between seasons, honing his silky-smooth jump shot.

“I put in a lot of work and worked with some trainers and it’s just reflected in my shot,” Wardle said. “I really took time to develop my shot.”

In particular, Wardle worked on crafting weapons to make him a more dangerous scorer.

Rather than just focusing on set shots, Wardle worked on shooting in other situations.

“After last year, I spent the spring and summer shooting off the dribble and catching and shooting,” Wardle said. “I knew I was going to be a scorer and be an all-around scorer, so I put the work in.”

His shot is smooth, with high arch and nice spin, leaving his wrist at the top of his jump in a fluid motion.

A fan of shooters in the National Basketball Association, Wardle said he models his game after Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum.

Warlde said he enjoys their determination to score, and tries to mimic that on the court for the Cyclones.

“I like their dog mentality of scoring and they also play defense,” Wardle said. “I like to play offense, and defense. So I look up to them.”

In addition to his sharp shooting, Wardle prides himself on his leadership ability.

Hitting key shots, playing defense and doing whatever the team needs are things Wardle works at providing his team. And he does, he said, because of the guys around him.

“I know they count on me to make shots,” Wardle said. “So I do it for them.”

Currently, the Cyclones have a 6-2 overall record coming off a league title last season and a loss to Sierra early in the playoffs.

Wardle said he believes the team this year has the talent and drive to make a run at a state title.

“Our offense looks good, and on defense we have to rebound more,” Wardle said. “Over the last couple of games, we’ve bought into the little things more.”

The loss to Sierra still looms large for Wardle.

He said it’s added motivation coming into his senior season, and gave him an idea of what it takes to make a title run.

“It really opened my eyes,” he said. “I know I can’t take it for granted. We’re just going to keep grinding and grinding and I think we’re going to be special come playoff time.”

Like dreaming about making a game winner in the driveway growing up, Wardle also said he’s dreamt of playing college basketball.

He also has a career goal in mind if basketball doesn’t carry him past college.

“Obviously every kid dreams about playing college and that would be very cool,” he said. “I’m also looking into going to school for business.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14