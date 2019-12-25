On Christmas Day, police and fire department personnel put their tracking skills to use in hopes of recovering a horse and donkey.

"Officers are in the area of I-25 and Santa Fe on a report of a horse and donkey running loose," Capt. Joe Garcia posted on his Twitter account. "Perhaps a nativity scene? Anyway, drive with caution and if you locate one, let us know."

About two hours later, fire personnel secured the wayward horse near the Fountain River.

The alleged stray donkey, however, was nowhere to be found.

Perhaps it found its way back to the manger?

Arrests

Alexia D. Geiger, 19, of the 1600 block of Johneva Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of theft and two counts of second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. She posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Margaret R. Hendrix, 41, of the 1000 block of Elm Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of theft. She posted $1,000 bail and was released from jail.

Brandon J. Kiefer, 33, of the 1900 block of West 13th Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of crimes against at-risk. He posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Danny A. Romero, 26, of the 2200 block of Denver Boulevard, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for theft. He posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Kevin M. Belcher, 52, of Trinidad, was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance schedule 1/2 flunitrazepam/ketamine/cathinones.

Christopher M. Caldwell, of Lamar, was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Michael R. Sandoval, 49, of East Saxony Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on two felony fugitive of justice warrants, and booked into jail in lieu of $20,000 total bail.

George W. Sanislo, 33, of the 3000 block of North Elizabeth Street, was arrested Monday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He also was placed on a parole hold.

Monique Donohue, 32, of the 500 block of Windy Way, was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for the unlawful possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.

Michael J. Peterman, 44, of the 0-100 block of Queensbridge Drive, was arrested Monday on a no-bond parole hold.

Danielle N. Garcia, 36, of the 200 block of East Routt Avenue., was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree introduction of contraband, and on fugitive of justice and failure to appear warrants. Additional counts are resisting arrest and theft, and she was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Joshua D. Gardner, 27, of the 700 block of Van Buren Street, was arrested Monday on a felony failure to appear warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Josette R. Martinez, 27, of the 1700 block of Lynwood Lane, was arrested Monday on a no-bond parole hold.

Ricardo A. Reyes, 35, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Monday on three failure to appear warrants, and booked into jail in lieu of $12,000 total bail.

Lenoys Rivero-Castillo, 31, of Glendale, Ariz., was arrested Monday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon, and booked into jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Donald E. Land Jr., 34, of the 1900 block of East 15th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. He also had a failure to appear warrant.

Christopher A. Forell, 25, of Colorado City, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for contempt of court, and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Gabriel J. Trujillo, 42, of the 100 block of East Evans Street, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for criminal impersonation-causes liability. He also had a contempt of court warrant which carries $5,000 bail.

Jolene L. Martinez, 28, no specified address, was arrested Wednesday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Orlando J. Purdue, 38, of the 2300 block of Crownridge Drive, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, with no bail set, and also placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Carmel L. Quintana, 47, of the 200 block of East Evans Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for menacing.

Luke N. Witt, 22, of North Calico Rock Lane in Pueblo West, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stalking-threat and follow/contact/surveillance, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia.