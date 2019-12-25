Recently, Colorado Springs police issued a community alert stating that fentanyl had made its way into drug distribution operations within Springs city limits.

Pueblo law enforcement officials said the highly potent opioid is here in the city as well.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office documented 17 fentanyl overdose deaths between January and October — an increase from nine fentanyl overdose deaths in 2018 and five in 2017, according to The Chieftain's news partners at KRDO NewsChannel 13.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and about 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. It can be taken on its own or it can be laced with other drugs such as heroin, which can trigger lethal overdoses.

So what's the situation with fentanyl like here in Pueblo given that its presence prompted citizen outreach from authorities just miles north of here?

Law enforcement here haven't issued any alerts to citizens about fentanyl and its dangers to this point, but the opioid is definitely present here, at least in small amounts.

"We are starting to see fentanyl on the streets here in Pueblo," said Sgt. Dan Anderson, who works in the narcotics division for the Pueblo Police Department. "This is how I know: The needle exchange, they call us every now and again and tell us. When people go in there and get their needles, they actually give them test strips (to test their drugs for fentanyl) and they actually have information showing that there's fentanyl all over Pueblo right now and it's in the heroin. It's being laced. There is fentanyl in Pueblo, we just don't know how bad yet."

According to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter, Pueblo County has not seen a dramatic increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses like Colorado Springs has, but there has been a spike.

In 2016, there were zero overdose deaths attributed to fentanyl toxcity as the exclusive and specific cause of death. But that number jumped to two in 2017; three in 2018; and so far this year there have been four, according to Cotter.

To date this year, Pueblo County has recorded 22 poly-drug toxicity deaths, which are when more than one drug is acquired in levels to be fatal or a combination of drugs produces death without one single drug being at a fatal level. Of the 22 poly-toxicity drug deaths this year, five have included fentanyl as a contributing factor, according to Cotter.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy