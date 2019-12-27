1. Recover from Christmas. Relax. Throw excess paper into recycle or trash bin. Save bows and bags, if salvageable.



2. Continue the Star Wars epic with the latest installment, now playing at the Fox Theatre in La Junta. Luke Skywalker was a farmboy who rose from his humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever seen. The ensemble cast includes Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, as well as carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 and appears through the use of previously unused footage. My principle interest in Star Wars was in the first episode’s bar room scene, which included creatures from all over the galaxy just hanging out. It set my imagination going, and was much more pleasant than my former concept of aliens. Men in Black helped, too.



3. Enjoy our pleasant weather in La Junta. Chances of snow are slim, but may happen tonight. Durango is getting hammered.



4. Drive around and get a last look at all those Christmas lights and decorations. Some say this is the biggest year yet for Christmas displays. La Junta loves a contest.



5. Read a good book. Ken Hamrick has just co-written a history of La Junta football. Though the state championships are fifty years apart, how many other towns our size has as many? You can get a copy at Express Press. Tiger Pride - for good reason. And don’t lose hope - the Broncos are rebuilding.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com