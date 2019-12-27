Despite the growing presence of online shopping, Pueblo Mall General Manager Tim Schweitzer said the shopping mall experience still plays a role during the holiday season for many Puebloans.



“Online shopping is a much smaller percentage than people realize,” Schweitzer said. “Last year, online shopping was, I think, 18 percent of actual total sales for the year. Online shopping affects brick and mortar to a degree. but people still like to get out, shop, experience the shopping experience and be around people.”



Though sales numbers for December won’t be finalized until later in January, sales around Thanksgiving and Black Friday exceeded expectations for several of the mall’s tenets according to Schweitzer.



“Retail sales in general have been trending up,” he said. “Our last quarter, September, October and November sales were all up. We were up over 5 percent through that quarter. I just think people are spending a little bit more money this year.”



The Pueblo Mall’s autumn sales were bolstered with the recent opening of an Altitude trampoline park located in 36,000 square feet of space previously occupied by Sports Authority.



“Altitude trampoline opening was great for the mall,” Schweitzer said. “It brought in a lot of additional traffic and it’s a great entertainment use for the community and for our mall, so we’re really pleased we got that open on time.”



Thursday was the last day of extended holiday hours, but traffic in the mall is expected to continue through the New Year, according to Schweitzer.



“We expect to have a really busy weekend,” he said. “Families are still in town … People come out and shop and we’re usually busy through the 15th of January with just overflow from holiday shopping.”



Hoping to bring in even more traffic, Schweitzer said the Pueblo Mall will begin construction for Riddle’s Jewelry early in January. Riddle’s Jewelry is expected to replace the now closed Samuels Jewelers shop in the Pueblo Mall in February.





