CANON CITY — A Civil War veteran who survived three years’ service with the Union Army, fought in the Battle of Gettysburg and served the last eight months of the war as a prisoner of the Confederate Army lived to be 102 years old as Fremont County’s last Civil War veteran.

Highlights of Joseph B. Smith’s life included the witnessing of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address and seeing Confederate General Robert E. Lee. He had vivid memories of both legendary historical figures.

Smith was born Nov. 25, 1842, in New York, and at the age of 20 joined the 5th New York Artillery, Battery C under Gen. George McClellan.

He was following in his grandfathers’ footsteps. The elder Smith served in the Revolutionary War.

According to a July 2, 1938, Canon City Daily Record article penned on the 75th anniversary of the battle, Smith’s unit was placed in the center of Union forces defending Cemetery Ridge at Gettysburg. For three days, the Fighting Fifth participated in the battle and helped repel Gen. Edward Pickett’s famous Confederate Charge in July 1863.

In the article, Smith recalled the 12 artillery pieces and his fellow soldiers pouring canon and rifle fire at Pickett’s advance, slowing and halting the Confederates. The Confederates rallied and continued their charge until a small handful of forces engaged in hand-to-hand fighting before the Southern soldiers were finally repulsed.

“Smith is probably one of the few living men who heard President Lincoln deliver his address at Gettysburg at the dedication of the army cemetery. He stood only a few yards from the platform on which the frock-coated, silk-hatted president spoke his brief 2-minute address,” according to the article.

“My recollection of President Lincoln is his extreme height and his gangling arms that seemed to almost reach his knees. It also seems to me that he walked with a slight limp,” Smith told the newspaper.

A little over a year later, Smith would be participating in the Weldon Railroad battle in Petersburg, Virginia from Aug. 18 to 21, 1864. The Union Army won the battle but 2,879 of their soldiers were captured — one of whom was Smith, according to Encyclopediavirginia.org.

Smith spent the closing eight months of the war at the infamous Libby Island Prison near Richmond.

Suffering there was acute because the South was destitute and could not afford food for prisoners when there was no food even for their soldiers. Smith recalls the sole daily ration given to each prisoner was a 4-inch square piece of cornbread.

“During the last month of his confinement the prisoners could hear Gen. Ulysses Grant’s army at the gates of Richmond and everyone knew the end was only a matter of days away. The South permitted the Union army to supply a loaf of bread per day to each of the Union’s emaciated prisoners,” at Libby Island, according to the article.

Smith was released from prison April 1, 1865.

“Richmond was abandoned by the Confederate leaders on the evening of April 2 and by the morning of April 3 was under the control of the Union army,” said Kathleen Eaton, education coordinator at the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center which has a file on Smith. Ironically, when Richmond fell into Union hands, up to 700 Confederates were gathered from around the city and confined at Libby Prison, Eaton said of her research on the topic.

The war officially ended April 9, 1865. Smith told the newspaper he saw Lee the day he was taken prisoner.

“He was the finest-looking man I ever saw. The Union forces had great respect for Lee and he was a fine soldier as well as a gentleman,” Smith told the newspaper.

Smith would move to Colorado 11 years later settling in Leadville in 1876, the same year Colorado became a state. He worked in farming, at a granary and at a machining operation.

He moved to Canon City in 1922 and became a local celebrity of sorts in his advancing years because he was the city’s lone Civil War survivor for many moons. He was given the purely honorary title of Captain Smith by the locals, although he was a private during his time with the army.

At the age of 95, he told the newspaper he would have liked to attend the 75th reunion of the Blue and the Grey at Gettysburg in 1938, “But I doubt if I could stand the trip.

“It did me up for a week to attend the state encampment,” he said

On his 100th birthday the residents of Canon City celebrated his birthday in grand fashion at his residence, 709 Rudd Ave.

“He declared all the fuss over his birthday to be ‘tommyrot,’” according to a Record article.

“They’re making too much over this. If I felt a little better I would take a train to Denver to get away from it,” he told the newspaper.

Smith’s 100th birthday drew 70 revelers, some of whom were members of the Grand Army of the Republic Post at Pueblo. At the time in 1942, Smith was the only living member of the Greenwood Post of the GAR in Canon City where he served several times as its commander, but the post had not had a meeting since 1933.

Smith’s 100th year was marked by daily seven block walks to read up on the (World War II) war news on the newspapers bulletin board and he would “spend an hour or so with his buddy Truman Blancett, 98, at the Elks Club,” according to the article.

Smith died Dec. 30, 1944, just a month after his 102nd birthday. At the time he was survived by his wife Elizabeth Della, a son George B. Smith who was a professor at Colorado State College in Fort Collins, a step-daughter Mrs. Erich Schenk and three grandchildren.

His obituary indicated he was “The oldest Fremont County citizen and one of the four oldest residents of the state.”

Smith was laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, where the fanfare included the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute.

Today a special Grand Army of the Republic marker next to his grave reads: “Joseph B. Smith last living Civil War veteran in Fremont County.”

