The Southeastern Colorado Area Health Education Center is now looking for nominations for the 2020 Nightingale and Luminary Awards recognizing exceptional nurses from 16 counties in Southeastern Colorado.

“Many communities, especially rural communities have very few resources,” said Doreen Gonzales, executive director of SECAHEC. “Nurses are very innovative and contribute to their communities to make health outcomes better for rural residents.”

The region covers nurses in Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Cheyenne, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Park, Prowers, Pueblo and Teller counties. Nominations can be made in the following two categories: Nurses in Clinical Practice; and Administrators, Educators, Researchers and Non-Traditional Practice Roles.

“Those that are recognized as a luminary, which kind of float to the top due to their stories and what they have contributed to the nursing profession, they go on to the Nightingale Luminary Awards ceremony in Denver through the Colorado Nurses’ Foundation,” Gonzales said.

Nominations for the regional Nightingale Awards can be made on SECAHEC’s website at secahec.org or at www.coloradonursesfoundation.com and are open until January 15.

The Nightingale and Luminary Award Ceremony for the Southeastern Colorado region is set to be held March 27 at Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Occhiato ballroom. Those named luminaries by an independent panel of judges will be invited to attend the statewide

“Qualified nurses are that they have just made a contribution to the nursing practice,” Gonzales said.

