Mayor Nick Gradisar is set to deliver his first state of the city address early next year.

The address is scheduled to take place Jan. 9 at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce's monthly meeting. The speech is expected to begin around 12:15 p.m. in the Fortino Ballroom at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St.

A lunch at 11:30 a.m. precedes the address, but any resident that wants to hear the state of the city speech can attend for free following the lunch.

Gradisar said the student councils for each city high school have been invited to the event, and that he hopes there's a good turnout from the community.

The state of the city address touches on a number of important topics and gives the mayor a chance to present his vision for 2020.

Gradisar said he expects Black Hills Energy and what to do about electric municipalization would be among the topics presented. There also would be information about code enforcement and sales tax collections.

"We just want to let the community know what shape the city is in at the present time," Gradisar said. "This gives us a chance to wrap up what happened in 2019 and look forward to 2020 and what we believe the future holds."

This would be Gradisar's first state of the city address as mayor. He said he's been working on a draft for the address for several days.

The city charter requires a written state of the city report to be filed with the city clerk by the second Tuesday in February.

Gradisar was elected mayor by Pueblo voters in a runoff election between he and Steve Nawrocki last January. He was sworn into office on Feb. 8, becoming the first mayor Pueblo has had in decades.

