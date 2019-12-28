Racing through a scenic five-mile route near the Arkansas River, Filomeno Vargas took his second first-place victory in three years at the 9th annual Raptor Resolution Run at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s River Campus in Pueblo on Saturday morning.

“Right after the mile mark, I started to cramp up so I started to slow down,” said Vargas, a freshman Cross Country runner at Trinidad State Junior College and Pueblo West High School graduate. “A guy passed me… I kept on running, doing the course. I got to the turnaround point and I was like, ‘You know what I’m like halfway there, so I might as well just … try to pick it up.’”

The Raptor Resolution Run, a fundraiser for the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s Nature and Raptor Center component, gives participants the option of a 5-mile run or 2.5 mile walk. Instead of having blanks shot out of a pistol, a bird of prey is released to start each year’s race. This year’s bird of choice was a red-tail hawk.

A bird of prey is also released following each race by the first place winner. Roger Giordano, four-time first place winner and this year’s second place finisher, has released three owls and one hawk. Giordano said the experience was “indescribable” and “almost spiritual.”

“I just invited a few friends and we released it right up here on the hill right outside the Raptor Center,” Giordano said. “It was incredibly moving — it really was. That was my motivation — the first time I ran this — was to win and get to release a bird, and it was everything I thought it would be and more.”

The race was almost postponed this year because of snow, said Jasmine Shepherd, development and marketing coordinator for the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center.

“That was actually something we discussed this year because the weather was predicted to be so bad,” Shepherd said. “Should we be canceling? Should we be postponing or delaying it?’ But like I said, runners are pretty hardcore. We have a couple of runners from other groups that help us with organizing the event — and they said they have never heard of an event being cancelled.”

The Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo sees about 200 birds each year in its rehabilitation facility. About 125 birds are released back into the wild each year and others are kept as educational birds, said Jay Zarr, one of the event coordinators for the Raptor Resolution Run.

