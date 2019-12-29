Uncharted territory keeps chamber, entrepreneurs on the fence

If the city or county decides to establishing marijuana smoking lounges here in Pueblo, don't expect the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce to market them to tourists.

"We've not done any marketing of the marijuana industry to tourism stuff in the past. I'm not sure that we'll start even if we end up with some of these marijuana hospitality establishments in Pueblo," said Rod Slyhoff, president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

Slyhoff did say, though, that the lounges could be a good place for visitors to the city to indulge in marijuana.

One of the biggest issues facing the city and county from out-of-towners who come here to purchase and use marijuana is there is nowhere legal to do it at outside of one hotel in the city, Slyhoff said.

"So we've always felt like why would we want visitors to come here and they're partaking and they end up in jail?" Slyhoff said. "I think these would give them a place where's it's legal and they can go and experiment.

"We know that now there are visitors that come to the state of Colorado, many of them say they're coming for marijuana — but most of them are saying still they aren't coming for marijuana. But when they get here they seem to buy marijuana. We're seeing revenue being spent from out of state visitors for the product, so we know visitors do come and they do partake."

The chamber did not support Amendment 64, the ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado in 2012.

"We've always stayed out of that," Slyhoff said. "I can't speak for my board, but I'd be surprised if my board came out in favor of actually campaigning for the hospitality establishments."

Jason Schierling, who owns the recreational marijuana shop Harvest Dispensary, said he hopes the city opts in and allows marijuana smoking lounges, but that opening one isn't on his radar right now.

"To me, that's like running a bar as opposed to what we do, which is like running a liquor store," Schierling said. "So I don't know if I would open one, but I'm in favor of the city having them. I think people need a place to go and obviously all laws would apply: no driving stoned, no driving under the influence at all under any circumstance."

Schierling said he would be a more inclined to explore opening a lounge once the regulations are established.

"I'd like to see what the zoning rules would be — and if it's feasible to open one without having to build a building out 12 miles outside of town," he said. "Maybe my interest would go up. I'd have to see the rules."

Rich Kwesell, who along with his brother Mike Kwesell co-owns two Strawberry Fields recreational marijuana shops in Pueblo County, said he also sees the value of marijuana smoking lounges for tourists.

"A Catch-22 exists for people who visit the state in the fact that you can purchase legally but you can't necessarily consume legally," Kwesell said. "So I think this fixes a problem for folks to be able to have a place to legally consume. I think if handled responsibly it's a good idea. I certainly understand some of the trepidation and challenges that folks might have with that, but then again I just want to point out that they are the trepidations and challenges they would've had with the regulated cannabis market in general and look at where we're at now."

Kwesell, who said he tracked House Bill 1230 closely as it made its way through the Legislature, also said if the county did opt to establishing lounges, he and his brother would be interested in opening one.

"We'd definitely look strongly at participating in it," he said. "I think we're not certain with anything yet — but we would certainly take a closer look at it. We'd certainly take a closer look at compliance and the full picture first before we went through and not even consider it unless we had a plan we knew we could execute."

