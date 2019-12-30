While it only began last week, for some across the region, the Colorado High School Activities Association-mandated winter restriction comes to a close this week. Many schools will have competitions as early as Thursday, and one of the busiest athletic programs in the first week of 2020 just might be Fort Morgan.

The Mustangs will be one of 14 teams participating over the weekend in the Gary Daum Classic at Niwot High School. They head into the new year ranked Np. 9 in Class 3A, and Tim Yount of On The Mat has Brian Paxton second at 182 pounds, and Kase Givens third at 160.

Saturday will see the Mustangs open Tri-Valley league play in basketball with both girls and boys traveling to Erie. Both squads will be right back in action on Tuesday, as they host Holy Family, also in league action.

The second-ranked team in Class 2A, Rocky Ford, will see some tough competition on Saturday as the Meloneers will be part of a loaded field in the annual Bobby 'Hawk' Martinez Colt Classic at Pueblo South. Other area teams that will be fighting it out will include Rye, Trinidad, and La Junta. Adding to the depth of the field is Alamosa, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, and has four wrestlers ranked in the top three of their respective weight classes.

Other big meets on the weekend include the 40th Annual Bennett Tiger Invitational, 3rd Annual Bennett Woman's Invitational, and the Hanover Hornets Invitational. Tuesday night has the annual Morgan County Duals, hosted by Wiggins this year.

Some of the top small school basketball action of the first weekend in 2020 has Kim/Branson squaring off with Cotopaxi on Saturday. The games will take place at Trinidad State Junior College. The girls teams are a combined 5-5 on the season and both were just outside of the top 10 in the final poll released in December. Meanwhile, the boys each have one loss, and that last poll had the Mustangs ranked No. 7.

The regular season title in the YWKC could be decided on the girls side as early as next Tuesday, as favorites Lone Star and Idalia meet up. Lone Star has reached lofty heights already in this young season, ascending to No. 7 in the most recent 1A rankings.

Inside the 2A classification, Swink and Holly will face off on Friday, with each looking for an important Santa Fe League victory. Holly hosts this round, and Swink will have the home court advantage when they hook up on Feb. 7.

The action really cranks back up next week, and we'll be here for it.