Mary M. McDonald, 76, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019.

She was born on March 20, 1943, in Michigan. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas E. McDonald Sr.; parents, Carl and Mary Johnson; and brother, Charlie Johnson.



She is survived by children, Deborah Thomas-Trujillo, Thomas E. McDonald Jr., Sherry (Kevin) Parker, and Brenda (Mike) Pope; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and numerous other loved ones.



Mary spent about 43 years as a caregiver to many nursing facilities. Inurnment will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Imperial Memorial Gardens followed by Celebration of Life in Imperial’s Hall.

Online Condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.