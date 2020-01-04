When Jerrod Evans finally gained consciousness in a hospital bed a little over two months ago, he had to come to grips with the realization that his left leg was gone.

"It was very emotional," Evans said this week while battling tears. "I remember sitting up and looking down at my leg and saying, 'They took my leg.' The first people there were my mom and my daughters and then my fiancee was there.

And I remember she told me "Babe, I can't handle it if you lose your faith.' And I looked at her and told her: 'That's why I need you to go get my Bible and my prayer journal.’"

"So those were the first things I had at the hospital. Faith in God helped me get through. If it's not for him and my support system, I wouldn't have anything."

Evans had his leg amputated after he was struck by a pickup while driving home from work on his motorcycle.

As medical bills stack up, Evans has found a way to rise from the wreckage by taking 2,744 steps to the top of the Manitou Incline.

Evans plans to complete the journey Jan. 26, and he is in the process of seeking sponsors and flat donations. Evans is hoping for sponsorships of one cent a step, or whatever people can afford, to help him out.

The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of City Center Drive and North Santa Fe Avenue.

Evans, a security guard for DC Investigations, said he was driving north on North Santa Fe Avenue following a shift at a Halloween party when he came across a driver at the intersection who was stopped at a green light.

Evans changed lanes, honked to let the driver know the light was green, and proceeded through the intersection, where he was struck by the pickup. Evans said the truck hit the side of his motorcycle.

All Evans recalls is what happened leading up to the wreck, the impact, and a little bit of the aftermath, when Pueblo Police officer Nicholas Lile applied a tourniquet to his leg.

Evans' leg got sandwiched between the gas tank of the motorcycle and the truck — and got pinned on the bike even after the collision, shredding the appendage.

The woman who hit Evans was cited for careless driving causing bodily injury, failure to yield right of way, and driving a vehicle under restraint, according to Pueblo police.

"Officer Lile was near and got there. Other bystanders tried to apply a makeshift tourniquet on my leg with belts and stuff, but then he got there and put a regular tourniquet on my leg," Evans said. "He got there in the nick of time. I was bleeding out through my leg. If he hadn't put the tourniquet on my leg, I likely would have died."

The next thing Evans remembers after that was waking up in the hospital and seeing that his leg had to be amputated.

"They thought at first that they might be able to save it — but the surgeon decided it wasn't going to be possible," Evans said.

Evans spent two days in the intensive care unit before being released to the general care unit, then was admitted into the rehabilitation and recovery wing. He was at the hospital for about a week altogether.

He was relieved when he was released home, but the reality of the expenses he’s become saddled with started to creep into his mind.

He said his hospital bill was about $136,000, and the driver who hit him would pay $100,000 from insurance.

That leaves $36,000 for Evans to pay, and he wants to get a prosthetic leg that would cost him anywhere from $9,000 for a basic one up to $20,000 for better models.

"In order for me to get back to work on a regular duty assignment — to get back to doing what I love to do — I need the prosthetic," said Evans, who now gets around now on crutches and sometimes a wheelchair for extended trips. "Not only do I need it to just walk around, but I need to be perfectly mobile. I need to be able to move quickly."

When Evans got home, he set a goal to do something physically challenging once a month.

"I started training and working out and all that," he said.

He completed a 5K on crutches in just over an hour, only slowing down to take his hoodie off when it got too hot.

Now, he's taking his goal of conquering the Manitou Incline and turning it into a fundraiser to help him raise money for a prosthetic leg and his bills.

"I don't really have any expectation or goal. Whatever funds are raised, that's awesome," Evans said.

Evans has set up a Facebook page — https://bit.ly/2ZT2o0g — where donations could be made.

Evans' sister and brother-in-law also are planning a fundraiser for Evans that's set for 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Brass Saddle, 1725 W. Pueblo Blvd.

Evans' story was brought to the attention of The Pueblo Chieftain by Mary Peters of the Assistance League of Pueblo.

Evans has worked as a security guard at the Assistance League's Bargain Box store for over two years, and he plans to go back for light duty beginning Monday.

"He is very dedicated to assisting us in any way possible; donating hours to help with special projects, coming in on his own time, assisting customers at our thrift store, repairing furniture in the store and lots more," Peters said. "He has become part of our family at the Assistance League.

“He is truly trying to help himself by fundraising on his own behalf."

