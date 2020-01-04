The new year is off to a relatively warm start, and this weekend should be about perfect for January.

The National Weather Service at Pueblo Memorial Airport is predicting a sunny day today with a high of near 58 degrees. Even better, the wind — Pueblo's eternal enemy — is going to be only about 5 mph.

It will be cold overnight but not bitter, with a low around 24 and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

It will be cooler Sunday, with a high near 47. Winds, however, will remain mild, in the 5-1 mph range.

It will be a cool but pleasant week next week, with temperatures of 46 on Monday, 49 on Tuesday, 52 on Wednesday,and 43 on Thursday.

The weather service also believes that the changes of precipitation are slight, with sunny skies forecast for Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny skies forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

And maybe best of all, winds are forecast each day in the 5 mph range