Colorado is known for its quirky weather, and the last decade didn’t disappoint in that regard.

The decade of 2010-19 saw deadly floods and fire in the state, as well as the country’s second-most expensive hailstorm and a thing called a bomb cyclone.

National Weather Service staffs in Boulder, Grand Junction and Pueblo voted on their top weather events of the decade. Below are results of their votes and a condensed version of their recap.

"The two things I think of is the decade saw the contradiction of going from severe drought to floods in one year,'' said Colorado Climatologist Russ Schumacher, who did not vote in the survey. "The other story that comes through is the impact of hailstorms. You can't predict fires and floods but given our history and our expanding metro areas, you can expect to see more large, damaging hailstorms along the Front Range in the next decade.''

12. Western Colorado rare ice storm

When: Jan. 9, 2017

What happened: Freezing rain is fairly uncommon in this part of the state, but an abnormally mild Pacific storm system moved through, producing rainfall after several inches of snow fell several days before. This inversion trapped cold air in some lower valleys and resulted in the formation of freezing rain.

Locals living in the area for more than 50 years never recalled such an event.

Damage done: Freezing rain on power lines caused more than 4,600 customers to lose power in the Steamboat Springs area. Ice closed many roads, including Interstate 70 from Grand Junction to Glenwood Springs, and caused numerous crashes and slide-offs. Emergency rooms at various hospitals throughout the Grand Valley treated more than 200 people for broken bones and other injuries due to the ice, far exceeding normal daily admittance.

11. Berthoud tornado

When: June 4, 2015

What happened: This was the strongest tornado since 1950, when tornadoes first became officially rated, recorded in Boulder and Larimer counties. That evening, a rare EF3 tornado, with estimated wind speeds up to 140 mph, tracked almost due west along the county line. The tornado was a quarter mile wide at times and had a patch length of six miles.

10. Heat wave and drought

When: Summer 2012

What happened: Statewide, winter snowpack levels were at historically low levels and made worse with a searing summer that provided little moisture. Denver recorded its hottest June on record thanks to 17 days of 90 degrees or warmer and five consecutive 100 degree days. The combination produced widespread severe to extreme drought conditions.

Damage done: Farmers’ fields dried up due to water shortages, resulting in significant crop losses, and the hot, dry, windy weather fueled the state’s most destructive wildfires, which also made this list.

9. Record hailstone

When: Aug. 13, 2019

What happened: Severe thunderstorms formed across eastern Colorado with several supercells forming in mid-afternoon and generating large hail that fell on a farm northwest of the town on the far Eastern Plains near Burlington.

The largest hailstone was officially measured at 4.83 inches in diameter. Just two days prior and about 60 miles northwest of the record-breaking hail, another supercell dropped grapefruit-size hail with reports of 5-inch hailstones, but none were officially measured nor saved for later analysis.

Damage done: Crop loss

8. Spring blizzard

When: March 23, 2016

What happened:A powerful blizzard developed across the Front Range the day before and then intensified as it swept across the Eastern Plains. Snowfall rates exceeded 3 inches per hour at times and wind gusts of more than 50 mph were recorded. The storm dropped up to 2 feet of snow in the foothills northwest of Denver and a foot of snow on parts of the Eastern Plains, causing massive road closures and the rescue of stranded drivers by the National Guard.

Damage done: More than 2,000 vehicles were stranded on Interstate 25 west of Denver, and hundreds of vehicles required rescue from the National Guard and law enforcement. Denver International Airport was closed for more than seven hours, marking only the third time the airport has been shut down, and about 1,300 flights were canceled. Xcel Energy said 290,000 customers in the Denver area alone lost power. Despite the chaos, there were no direct fatalities related to the blizzard.

7. Series of hailstorms

When: Summer 2018

What happened: Multiple hailstorms struck the state’s largest population centers in Denver and Colorado Springs (twice).

A rare nocturnal severe thunderstorm developed over southern El Paso County in the early morning hours of June 13. The storm dropped 3-inch hail over the southern Colorado Springs metropolitan area and Fountain.

Denver and surrounding area received a one-two punch on June 18-19 when up to 3-inch hail fell on both days. On June 19, supercells developed with hail pummeling an area from north of Colorado Springs to Greeley and extending to the Eastern Plains and producing several small tornadoes. In all, there were 21 reports of golf ball-size or larger hail.

On Aug. 6, Colorado Springs again was the target. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and southern parts of the city were pelted with 3- to 4-inch hailstones.

Damage done: Spanning the three events, in the Denver and Colorado Springs area damages totaled about $618 million. The June 13 event caused $169 million in damage, the June 18-19 storm $276 million and Aug. 6 event $173 million.

6. Southern Colorado wildfires

When: June 2013

What happened: The fuel for several large wildfires was created by the severe drought of 2012 and continuous dry conditions in 2013. That fuel exploding on a parched southern Colorado landscape resulted in the most destructive forest fire in state history.

Damage done: The West Fork Complex Fire was a lightning-caused fire that started June 5 and burned until Nov. 13 in the Wolf Creek Pass area in southern Colorado. There were three separate fires in the group that collectively resulted in the second-largest fire in state history, burning 121,806 acres.

The Black Forest Fire started June 11. Its cause remains unknown but it killed two people, destroyed 511 homes, burned 14,280 acres and caused the evacuation of 38,000 people before being contained 10 days after it started. Total cost of the fire was estimated at $463 million.

On the same day as the Black Forest Fire, the Royal Gorge Fire burned 48 of the 52 buildings in Royal Gorge Park and burned some of the famous Royal Gorge Bridge, which was saved.

The lightning-caused East Peak Fire burned 13,572 acres, including parts of East Spanish Peak. It destroyed 28 structures, including 12 houses.

5. Avalanches of 2019

When: Winter 2019

What happened:Above-average mountain snowpack, much of which accumulated in a series of large storms in February and March, resulted in an epic avalanche season. The result was closed major highways, including Interstate 70 several times, and historic avalanches. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported 1,000 avalanches the first two weeks of March. CAIC reported 87 of those 1,000 were Class D4 or greater. Only 24 avalanches of D4 or greater occurred from 2010 to 2018.

Damage done: I-70 was blocked by several avalanches.

4. King of hailstorms

When: May 8, 2017

What happened: A supercell produced up to baseball-size hail, strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding mainly across Arvada, Lakewood and Wheat Ridge that resulted in catastrophic damage due to the size of the hail, densely populated area and time of day.

Damage done: The Rocky Mountain Insurance Agency Association said the storm was Colorado's most expensive insured catastrophe, totaling around $2.3 billion in losses. The association estimated more than 150,000 auto insurance claims and 50,000 homeowner insurance claims were filed. It was the second-costliest hailstorm in U.S. history. The largest was an October 2010 hailstorm that caused $2.8 billion in damaged in Phoenix.

3. Bomb cyclone

When: March 13, 2019

What happened: Many Coloradans learned a new term on this day. An extremely powerful low pressure system developed over southern Colorado, setting a record for the lowest pressure ever recorded in the state, with Lamar recording 970.4 mb. That met the criteria of a bomb cyclone, in which barometric pressure readings dropped in excess of 24 mb over a 24-hour period.

The result was a widespread blizzard from Colorado Springs to the Eastern Plains and big snow in the mountains with Wolf Creek Pass receiving 52 inches. The highest wind gusts measured 80 to near 100 mph, with the Colorado Springs airport recording a record gust of 96 mph.

Damage done: Nearly 1,400 DIA flights were canceled and 5,000 passengers spent the night at DIA. All major highways and interstates were closed outside of the Denver area. An estimated 1,500 people were stranded in northern El Paso County (Colorado Springs) alone and the National Guard conducted more than 100 rescue operations. At one point, 445,000 customers were without power in the state. A Colorado State Patrol trooper was killed along I-76 northeast of Denver.

2. 2012 Wildfires

When: March and June

What happened: Severe drought gripped much of the state, setting the stage for some of the state’s worst wildfires with each fire claiming at least one life.

On March 22, a prescribed burn was conducted on Denver Water property south of Conifer. On March 26, strong winds blew embers from the monitored burn into what became the Lower North Fork Fire. It was finally extinguished April 2.

The High Park Fire was a lightning-caused fire in the beetle-kill impacted forest west of Fort Collins. It was detected June 9 and extinguished June 30.

The Waldo Canyon Fire started June 23 and burned until July 10 in the Pike National Forest just west of Colorado Springs and north of U.S. Highway 24. The cause of the fire was determined to be human related, but the true nature of the cause is still uncertain. The following year, a thunderstorm developed over the Waldo Canyon Fire burn scar, resulting in catastrophic flooding in Manitou Springs.

Damage done: The Lower North Fork Fire burned 4,410 acres, destroyed 23 homes and killed three people.

The High Park Fire burned more than 87,415 acres in the Poudre River area, making it the fourth-largest wildfire in Colorado. It also destroyed 259 homes and killed one person.

The Waldo Canyon Fire burned 18,247 acres, destroyed 347 homes and killed two people. It resulted in nearly $454 million in insurance claims, making it the second-most destructive fire in Colorado behind the Black Forest Fire.

1. Floods of 2013

What happened: A very rich subtropical air mass sat over the state for much of the week, but on Sept. 11-12, torrents of rain were unleashed over a large portion of the Front Range. The result was severe flooding in such places as the Big Thompson River, Poudre River, Lefthand Creek, St. Vrain Creek, Boulder Creek, South Boulder Creek, Coal Creek, Sand Creek, Fountain Creek and along the South Platte River near Julesburg.

The heaviest totals of 12 to 18 inches of rain were widespread stretching from Boulder to Estes Park and into central Larimer County. Fort Carson, near Colorado Springs, set a state record for rainfall in a 24-hour period with 11.85 inches Sept. 12. Boulder set a calendar day all-time rainfall record of 9.08 inches.

Damage done: The total damage estimate was near $4 billion, covering 20 counties. More than 19,000 people were evacuated, 3,000 rescued and nine people died. There were 2,006 homes destroyed and 26,000 damaged, 200 businesses destroyed and 750 damaged, and 200 miles of road and 50 bridges damaged.