Inside the room that serves as Tom Golob's workspace hangs a handmade sign that perfectly encapsulates the indomitable spirit — and sense of humor — of its occupant.

"Tom's Shredding: How can I shred you today?"

With resolve, Golob uses his right hand to move the motorized wheelchair forward to a small paper shredder. That same hand then accepts a document from his assistant, Miquel Leyba, which Golob proceeds to feed into the unit.

"I do about 100 pieces of paper a shift," Golob said.

Once a week for the past five years, Golob has served as a volunteer document shredder at Pueblo Cooperative Care Center.

With Leyba, his personal care worker at his side, Golob goes about his work with a unique blend of purposeful efficiency and a carefree attitude that belies the immense toll muscular dystrophy has taken on his body.

"I was born into a wheelchair," Golob explained. "In the hospital, they asked my mom and dad, 'What do you want him to be?' My mother looked at my father and said, 'The only thing he's capable of his right hand.' My left arm doesn't work and I can't stand up that well, but I have my right hand."

And with that solitary tool, together with a generous heart and compassionate soul, Tom Golob is doing his part to better the community he calls home.

"I started as a paper shredder at Pueblo Diversified Industries, where I work," he explained. "And then the people down here said they had paperwork to shred — papers they don't anyone to see — so that's why I'm here.

"Plus they got goodies here. It's just a comfortable place to work."

To all who know him, Golob is a source of inspiration and a wellspring of positivity.

"A very good worker," said Kendra Groves of Commni-Care, which provides respite services to those with disabilities like Golob. "He's always happy and good to be around. His disability doesn't hinder him at all."

For the past year, Leyba has served as Golob's benevolent shadow.

"He's a good guy. I like him," said Leyba, like Groves an employee of Communi-Care. "He likes to joke around, but he's a very hard worker. Not only does he get to help out here at the care center, he gets to socialize and make new friends.

"He shows everyone that even if you aren't in perfect physical shape, you can still give back."

Corry Higbee, executive director of the care center, said Golob is an integral part of the operation.

"We could hire a shredding service to come in and take the documents, but we felt Tom having a presence here was a bigger priority," Higbee said. "He needed a job, we had a need, and Tom offered his services.

"The work is important: There's documents that have proprietary information for clients that we have to destroy appropriately. And he does a good job."

Higbee expressed equal admiration for Leyba and his commitment to Golob.

"We had a large appreciation banquet for our volunteers, and Tom and Miquel came," Higbee said. "At the conclusion, I asked about the meal, and Tom said it was 'wonderful.' But Miquel said, 'I didn't get to eat,' and it was because he took the time to feed Tom and missed out on the meal.

"There's a lot of sacrifice in giving to someone with a disability, and we should all recognize that."

Golob's contribution to the center isn't limited to paper shredding.

"When Tom comes in, our volunteers, employees and contract workers all stop and talk to him," Higbee said. "He brings a smile to their faces. He's a wonderful man with a heart of gold, willing to give back to the community."

As revealed through his work apparel and accessories, Golob is a fan of Las Vegas — "the slots are my game and I did awesome when I visited," he said — professional wrestling, NASCAR and, naturally, The Denver Broncos.

"Well, despite the record, this year was still awesome," he said. "Sometimes the Broncos win and sometimes they lose. But I'm always a fan."

Intrigued by the swarm of attention Golob attracted during this interview, a care center staffer moved in for a closer look.

"You better not get a big head when this runs in the newspaper," he told Golob.

"Oh, if you don't shut up, I'm going to shred your papers," he replied before motoring away to a chorus of laughs.

His duties for the day done, Golob took a moment to reflect.

"I feel I'm making a difference in the community and I hope others decide to volunteer, because it makes me feel awesome," he said. "And my family says I do good work down here.

"I'm sure they are proud of me."

