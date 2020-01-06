The 2019-20 winter sports season resumes this week for most of the local high schools.

La Junta basketball

The La Junta High School basketball teams are off this week.

The next action for the Tigers and Lady Tigers will be on Jan. 10 when they host Manitou Springs.

Arkansas Valley girls swimming and diving

The ArkansasValley girls Swim team will be off this weekend.

The Lady Tigers will host a dual meet with Pueblo South on Tuesday. The first event will begin at 5 p.m. at Tiger Gym pool.

La Junta wrestling

The La Junta wrestling team will return to action on Saturday as it will compete at the Pueblo South Invitational. The first matches will begin at 9 a.m. at the Colts' gym.

Three La Junta girl wrestlers will be at the Bennett Girls' Invitational also on Saturday. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.

Swink basketball

The Swink High School basketball teams will travel to Holly today. The first game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Swink wrestling

The Swink wrestling team also will be at the Pueblo South Invitational on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Cheraw basketball

The Cheraw High School basketball teams are idle this weekend.

The Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will host South Baca on Jan. 10.

Rocky Ford basketball

The Rocky Ford High School basketball teams will travel to the San Luis Valley on Saturday to face Center. Basketball action will begin at 2 p.m.

Rocky Ford wrestling

The Rocky Ford wrestling team will be at the Pueblo South Invitational on Saturday. The first matches will begin at 9 a.m.

Fowler basketball

The Fowler High School basketball teams will host John Mall on Saturday. The first game will begin at noon.

Fowler wrestling

The Fowler wrestling team will travel to Bennett on Saturday for the Bennett Invitational. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.

Manzanola basketball

The Manzanola High School basketball teams are not in action this weekend.

The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will resume their seasons on Tuesday as they will host Hanover. The first game will begin at 5 p.m.

Las Animas basketball

The Las Animas High School basketball teams are inactive this weekend.

The Trojans and Lady Trojans will host Swink on Jan. 10.

Las Animas wrestling

The Las Animas wrestling team will be in Littleton on Saturday for the Heritage Invitational. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

McClave basketball

The McClave High School basketball teams are off this weekend.

The next action for the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals will be on Jan. 10 as they will host Manzanola.

County Line wrestling

The County Line Rivals wrestling team will be off this weekend.

Their next action will be on Jan. 11 at the Lamar Savage Invitational.

Crowley County basketball

The Crowley County High School basketball teams will be idle this weekend.

The Chargers and Lady Chargers will host Trinidad on Jan. 10.

Crowley County wrestling

The Crowley County wrestling team is off this weekend.

The Chargers will resume their season on Jan. 11 as they will be at the Lamar Savage Invitational.

Kim/Branson basketball

The Kim/Branson co-op basketball team has no games this weekend.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday as they will travel to Maxwell, N.M. The first game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

