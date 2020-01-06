Asking people what their New Year’s Resolutions is extremely unrewarding. To start with, almost nobody actually makes New Year’s Resolutions any more. They’re too easy to break. The question for this survey was, “What are you looking forward to in the new year, 2020?” A person really does not have a lot of time to think, so nice and easy is best.

The unusual venue for the first round of questions was the waiting room at Valley Wide, which did not hold anyone obviously contagious at 3:45 Monday afternoon. Those asked were all the people in the waiting room, the medical clerks, one young man as he was leaving, the medical assistant, and the doctor. All were female except the young man leaving, so the barber shop was the logical next stop.

Barber Vaughn Brown, who was alone at the barbershop this holiday morning, was a representative for men in the survey. James Conlan, reporter for La Junta Tribune-Democrat, also chipped in for the men in this survey.

Whatever your wishes and dreams may be, have a happy new year.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com