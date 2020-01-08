The Swallows Charter Academy girls basketball team earned its first league win in program history Friday, topping John Mall 41-28 in Class 2A District 6 play in Walsenburg.

The Lady Spartans improved to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in district play. John Mall fell to 1-8 and 0-4.

Senior Jessie Vallejos scored 14 points to lead Swallows, while freshman Megan Contreras poured in 11. Vallejos also pulled down 9 rebounds and came away with 5 steals.

SCA trailed 25-10 after one quarter, but held John Mall to one point in the second quarter and 2 in the third.

The Lady Spartans host DHPH today in non-district play.

The Spartans boys tea defeated the Panthers 50-33.

Senior Landon Boyd led SCA, scoring 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. He sank four 3-pointers and pulled down 6 rebounds.

The team's leading scorer, Colby Roberts scored 11 points and sophomore Steven Weitzke added 6.

John Mall led 9-7 after the first quarter, but were outscored 43-24 the rest of the contest.

The Spartans improved to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in district play. John Mall fell to 1-8 and 0-4.

SCA is back in action at home today against Dolores Huerta in non-district play.

