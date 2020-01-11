The Las Animas High School wrestling team started the second half of the season at the Hanover Hornet Invitational on Saturday, finishing the day with a third-place finish in the six-team field.

Jordan Anaya started the day with a 38-second pin in the 120/126 bracket against Simla's Elijah Choate. In the semifinals, Anaya wrestled a returning Class 4A state placer, Chase Johnson. Anaya fell behind early before finding himself in a 9-0 deficit. He conceded a pin at 5:43 in regulation. In the third-place match, Anaya once again met Choate, whom he defeated with a 23-8 technical fall. Anaya improved to 8-8 on the season.

Kolby Wolf competed in the 132-pound bracket. His first match put him against eventual champion Aiden Sadri of Cheyenne Mountain. Wolf lost by fall at 1:16. In the consolation bracket, Wolf matched up against Hanover's Teagan Boughton. Wolf finished the match with a cradle for a fall at 1:04. In the consolation semifinals, Wolf was once again matched with a tough Cheyenne Mountain competitor, who would defeat him by technical fall. Wolf improved to 4-9 on the season.

Alex Torres also competed in the 132-pound bracket. He dropped his first match to Gilpin County's Mike Wenholz by fall in 1:54. Torres rebounded with two consecutive pins against Hanover's Jeremiah Nickel and Custer County's Tony Tomassoni. In the third-place match, Torres dominated Cheyenne Mountain's Tristan Charles with a 16-1 technical fall. Torres improved to 12-7 on the season.

Las Animas will next compete on Thursday at home against Lamar and Peyton at 6 p.m. The Trojans will be at the Lamar Savage Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m.