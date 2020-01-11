The Las Animas Wrestlers hit the road to Hanover this past weekend to participate in the Hanover Hornets Wrestling Invitational.

Three wrestlers participated in the event.

Jordan Anaya placed third in the 120/126 weight class as he won his first by a fall, lost his second by fall, and won his third by tech fall as well.

Alex Torres at 132s placed third by losing his first match by tech fall, winning his second by tech fall, another tech fall win, and finally a third tech fall win.

Finally, Kolby Wolf’s place was unannounced, but he lost his first, won his second, and lost his third match.

This week all Trojan sports are back in action and the Wrestlers are home in a Tri with Peyton and Lamar on Thursday at 6pm, and then on Saturday are at the Lamar Savage Tournament.

The basketball teams travel to Swink on Friday January 10 for a 6pm start, and then host Crowley County on Saturday January 11 at 2pm.