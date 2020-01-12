The city of Pueblo has been selected to receive a Colorado Health Foundation grant to fund the Pueblo Food Project that got underway last year upon Mayor Nick Gradisar taking office.

The grant is for $85,000. The Colorado Health Foundation takes a multifaceted approach to health by investing in nonprofits, communities and the public and private sectors that are dedicated to advancing health and health equity, Debra Hill, the city's public information officer, said in a statement announcing the grant.

Hill said that with this grant, the Pueblo Food Project along with the newly formed Pueblo Food Council would continue to work to further identify opportunities and develop strategies to advance local food systems to address food insecurity, food sustainability and economic development in the agriculture sector.

The Pueblo Food Project is co-chaired by Gradisar and Pueblo County Commissioner Chris Wiseman. The nine-month planning grant scope of work for the project includes focus on research and development of a community-driven strategic plan to address food system and food access gaps in the city and county of Pueblo.

Hill said that building strategies that strengthen food systems will address the many complex issues related to food access and increasing access to local healthy food, job creation, community development and economic growth.

On Oct. 1 a draft of the Pueblo Food Project report and action plan was released.

In introducing that report, Gradisar wrote: "The Pueblo Food Project report and Action Plan for 2019-2024 is not only a vision, but a call to action for citizens, organizations and agencies to join forces to build community and strengthen economic development in local food systems. ... Surrounding Pueblo’s food industry with local support is crucial, and the newly formed Pueblo Food Council and the diverse stakeholders working together to support this work is a step in the right direction.”

