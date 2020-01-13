WESTCLIFFE — Custer County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for two inmates who overpowered a deputy and escaped from the Custer County jail about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The escapees are Jerry Williams, 39, of La Junta, and Bryan Webb, 30, of Walsenburg.

According to Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly, the inmates overpowered a detention deputy and locked her in a cell, taking the jail keys, her car keys, a radio and a black Custer County Sheriff’s Office jacket. The inmates left in a blue 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate AHO-854, minor front-end damage and “Wet Mountain Rotary” stickers on both sides and the rear of the vehicle, Byerly said.

Williams was being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun and domestic violence out of Otero County. Webb was being held on drug charges, introduction of contraband in a detention facility and assault on a peace officer out of Huerfano County.

The escapees are considered dangerous. They were dressed in orange pants and shirts at the time of their escape.

Any sightings of the escapees should be reported to the Custer County communications center, 719-276-5555, ext. 8.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps