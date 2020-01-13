Kevin Duncan, professor of economics in the Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo, is the recipient of the inaugural CSU-Pueblo Distinguished University Professor award.

The university’s highest honor bestowed on a CSU-Pueblo faculty member, the award recognizes teaching, research/scholarship/creative activity, and service to the university and community.

“Through a rigorous and competitive peer-reviewed process, Dr. Kevin Duncan emerged as our university’s first Distinguished University Professor," said Tim Mottet, CSU-Pueblo's president. "I’m incredibly proud of Dr. Duncan, who is most deserving of this honor and title.

"This award recognizes Dr. Duncan’s outstanding and exceptional record of sustained teaching, research and service, including 14 performance and teaching awards at CSU-Pueblo; his research impacting national, state, and local economic policy, specifically in the areas of labor and wages; and his work overseeing student research in numerous economic impact studies."

From a pool of nominated faculty members, Duncan was selected by the Distinguished University Professor Selection Committee: Bev Allen, associate professor of library services, department chair, university archivist and records manager; Tim Peters, assistant professor of education; Jeff Piquette, associate dean of the College of Education; Ida Whited, finance professor; and Frank Zizza, professor of mathematics.

In their recommendation to CSU-Pueblo provost Mohamed Abdelrahman, committee members noted that in his 25 years at CSU-Pueblo, Duncan clearly demonstrated sustained exceptional performance in the areas of teaching, in addition to the student research experience he provides.



“Professor Duncan is in the top five faculty members every semester, as rated by students, including many semesters when he is the highest rated professor,” said Bruce Raymond, dean of the Hasan School of Business.



But it’s not only students who respect Duncan.

“A few years ago, I surveyed all Hasan School of Business faculty to ask who was most respected by the rest of the faculty members," said Raymond. "Professor Duncan was ranked number one."



Duncan, who began his career at CSU-Pueblo in 1994, teaches business and regional economics and has been a visiting scholar at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment at the University of California, Berkeley. Noted for his exceptional teaching skills, Duncan has earned six awards since 1996 for teaching excellence.



Duncan’s teaching is guided by the belief that the best way to learn and understand the usefulness of economic concepts is through application. Fittingly, projects in all his graduate and undergraduate classes involve data collection, analysis, and write-ups.



In addition to his acclaimed teaching skills, Duncan’s research has been used to inform construction labor market policy in 24 states and the U.S. House of Representatives. His research on prevailing wage laws has appeared in leading national and international peer-reviewed academic journals such as Construction Management and Economics, Industrial and Labor Relations Review, and Industrial Relations.

Other faculty nominated for the award were George Dallam, professor of exercise science and health promotion; Matt Harris, professor of history, philosophy and political science; Roberto Mejias, professor of computer information systems; Juan Morales, associate professor of English and the director of creative writing; Kristy Proctor, professor of analytical chemistry; and Alegria Ribadeneira, associate professor, director of world languages, assistant chair for English and world languages.

In addition to a monetary award, Duncan will be asked to conduct a workshop in a topic of his choice for faculty during this spring semester, as well as deliver the Distinguished University Professor lecture, on a topic of his choice, in the fall.



The Distinguished University Professor designation will be part of Duncan's formal title and will remain part of his title upon retirement, at which time he will become Distinguished University Professor Emeriti.