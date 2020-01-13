Empowering youth to a life free of drug abuse, the statewide nonprofit Rise Above Colorado sponsored an art/sticker contest to promote its message.

Out of a pool of 400 applicants, only six students, including Rosemaree Coughlin of Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences-Fulton Heights, saw their artwork selected for Rise Above Colorado's 2020 public service announcement campaign.

The students' artwork will be given design flourishes by professional artists before being rolled out for the PSA campaign.

All winning student artists received a prize from Rise Above Colorado representatives.

For more information, visit iriseaboveco.org.