An "older gentleman with a medical condition," the victim of a road rage incident Monday, ended the episode by pulling out a weapon he is legally permitted to carry.

On Monday, the victim told police that a dark blue car, similar to a Hyundai, ran a stop sign and was driving recklessly, in the area of Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 50. At a stoplight, the driver of the blue vehicle, an unidentified male, exited and began kicking the driver's side bed of the victim's truck.

As a result, the victim — who told police he has a concealed weapon permit — pulled out a handgun and held it up to his chest.

"The unidentified male got up to his window, saw the firearm and began yelling something to the effect of, 'Are you going to shoot me?,'" according to the report. At that point, the victim drove away.

He told police he wanted it known that he never pointed the weapon at the suspect, whose intentions were unknown to him.

Hay truck fire

On Monday, a trailer hauling hay caught fire near mile marker 80 on Colorado Highway 96, east of Boone, resulting in a multi-agency response.

According to a tweet from Code 4 Photography, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office emergency services bureau was dispatched to the scene. Due to high winds, and the potential for the fire to spread, mutual aid was requested, with Colorado Department of Transportation arriving with a front-end loader to help remove the hay bales. Also responding were units from the Pueblo Chemical Depot, Boone, Fowler, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado Highway 96 was shut down in both directions for several hours while the fire was successfully fought.

Burglary

Over the course of a year, numerous items, including the homeowner's birth certificate and Social Security card, and various tools valued at $145, were stolen from a home in the 3200 block of Baltimore Avenue.

The homeowner said he only spends a few days each week at the home, and therefore didn't immediately notice the missing pieces. No forced entry was observed, according to a report filed Tuesday.

Dog theft

A canine of unspecified breed and gender, but valued at $1,500, was reported stolen from a residence in the 2900 block of Vinewood Lane Monday.

Stolen medication

A 78-year-old veteran told a sheriff's office deputy Friday that sleeping medication sent from Veterans Affairs had been stolen.

The victim learned that the medication had been delivered to his home, with an unknown person signing for the parcel. But the deputy was told by the victim that he lives alone, with no family members in the area.

Criminal mischief

The owner of a Jeep Renegade told a deputy that while he was parked on North Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West Saturday, the vehicle's driver's side window was broken out by an unknown person, possibly a Hispanic man in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The suspect then left in a dark-colored SUV.

It will cost $1,500 to replace the window, according to the deputy's report.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia