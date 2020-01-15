CANON CITY — A 54-year-old former Department of Corrections employee was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the Jan. 7 shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Kenneth Sweet of Canon City is accused of causing the death of Ashton Ladd of Canon City during a confrontation in Sweet’s home at 211 N. Third St. Sweet is represented by the public defender’s office, which District Attorney Kaitlin Turner is seeking to have removed from that job.

In a motion filed this week, Turner indicated the public defender’s office should be removed from representing Sweet due to a conflict based on the fact that the public defender’s office represented the victim Ladd in a case last year.

Public Defender Kyle Nettleblad said he “strenuously objected” to being removed from the case.

Nettleblad explained that he and 11th Judicial District Chief Public Defender Daniel Zettler would represent Sweet, and neither of them represented Ladd in the case last year. He said an internal analysis in the public defender’s office indicated “representing Mr. Sweet would not be improper."

“The practice of the public defender’s office is to get out of any case where there might be a conflict — except for this one. I ask you to disqualify the public defender appoint alternate defense counsel,” said Deputy District Attorney Aaron Pembleton.

Fremont County District Judge Ramsey Lama said, “there appears to be a real issue here raised by the people,” because it was Public Defender Jason Kosloski who represented Ladd at a hearing in 2019 and in turn argued for bond for Sweet last week. Lama also indicated he believed Zettler may have represented a witness to the shooting.

Ramsey set a hearing on the matter for Jan. 22.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ladd’s brother Dustin Ferguson told police that he and Ladd were inside Sweet’s house listening to him tell war stories while Sweet was playing with his gun. Ladd left to go home for the night but returned a short time later.

Sweet reportedly let Ladd back into his house. Ladd indicated he had gotten into an altercation with his step dad and during that conversation Sweet got too close to Ladd and Ladd slapped Sweet across the face, according to the affidavit.

Sweet retreated to the opposite side of the room, grabbed his gun and allegedly shot Ladd, according to the affidavit. Ladd died at the scene.

Sweet remains held at the Fremont County jail on a $310,000 cash only bail.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps